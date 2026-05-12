2026 Kurt Schork Awards open to journalists

THE Kurt Schork Memorial Fund (KSMF) invites freelance journalists, local reporters and news fixers from around the world to submit entries for the 25th annual Kurt Schork Awards in International Journalism.

The Awards recognise excellence and courage in reporting conflict, corruption, injustice and human rights issues, with winners receiving a $5,000 cash prize. The Committee to Protect Journalists reports the number of journalists killed in 2025 reached 93 – the second highest total since the records began. As levels of violence and intimidation against media professionals surge, this recognition remains as vital as ever.

Named in memory of American freelance journalist Kurt Schork, who was killed in 2000 while on assignment for Reuters in Sierra Leone, the Awards recognise the bravery of journalists who take great personal risk, often for little reward, to shine a light on the truth and hold power to account.

The three award categories, open to those reporting for print and online publications, recognise the media professionals that Kurt particularly admired.

The categories are: Freelance Award: recognising freelance journalists who travel to the world’s conflict zones, usually at great personal risk, to witness and report on the impact and consequences of these events; Local Reporter Award: recognising the often-overlooked work of journalists in developing nations, or countries in transition, who write about events in their homeland.

The awards include News Fixer Award, recognising the work of local journalists or experts, typically hired by foreign correspondents, whose guidance and local knowledge play an unsung but vital role in facilitating international coverage from difficult, dangerous or hostile locations.

Entrants for the Local Reporter and Freelance Awards must submit three articles each, published between June 01, 2025 and June 14, 2026. The judges will look for journalistic excellence in applicants’ submissions and evidence of determination and courage in obtaining their stories.

Deadline for application is June 14, 2026. Interested applicants can apply here.