Another gag on press freedom as Nigerian varsity suspends press club over publication

AMIDST the continued attacks on press freedom in Nigeria, the management of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUS), has suspended the activities of Pen Press, the university’s press club over a report “UDUS students face wrath of poor drainage,” published by the platform on its Facebook page.

In a notice of suspension posted by Pen Press on its Facebook page, the university’s Student Affairs Division announced the suspension in a letter addressed to the editor-in-chief of Pen Press, citing concerns over “factual inaccuracies or misleading information” and “potential harm to the university’s reputation.”

The letter, dated August 14 and signed by the administrative secretary of the student affairs division, Mahmud Muhammad Isah, directed that Pen Press cease all activities, including publication and interviews, until further notice.

The press club in a now-deleted publication, on August 2, highlighted issues related to the poor drainage system in Zamfara Hostel, one of the university’s female hostels.

The report also detailed the hardships faced by students due to the defective drainage, including health risks and discomfort, citing accounts from different students, who reside in the hostel.

The hostel is believed to be one of the largest female halls of residence in the university, housing over 500 occupants.

The hostel, said to be jointly constructed by Zamfara State and the university management and inaugurated in 2016, has reportedly been plagued by poor drainage, particularly affecting the students living in Block A.

Responding to the report, the management noted that “While the intention behind the article may have been to address important issues, the manner in which it was presented has raised significant concerns within the university administration.

“The concerns include factual inaccuracies or misleading information, potential harm to the university’s reputation, and failure to adhere to journalistic standards and university policies.

“In view of the above, Pen Press’s activities are hereby suspended until further notice. During this suspension period, Pen Press is required to cease all publications and distribution of content and to refrain from conducting interviews or gathering news,” the letter read in part.

When contacted over the matter, the Dean of the Students’ Affairs Division, Umar Aliyu, for whom the letter was written on his behalf, said he was not aware of any suspension, asking The ICIR, if it saw his signature in the report.

When told the letter bears the signature of the admin secretary of the Students’ Affairs, he further said “I am not aware of it… That’s the students’ affairs officers, not me.’

He, however, noted that he’s aware of a report “pertaining to one news outlet. I don’t know whether it’s Pen Press or… that the hostel’s drainages are blocked and other things which were not true.”

He further stressed that the pictures attached to the said report were pictures of ‘verandah’ not drainages.

“In fact the pictures they posted there were not even pictures of drainages but pictures of verandah and other places, which I now asked them to invite the reporter and the editor so that we sit and interact with them but I don’t know what happened there.”

“What we will do is that when I get to the school tomorrow, I will speak to a copy of that letter and also summon both the reporter and the editor,” he added.

However, the deputy dean of Students’ Affairs, Mukhtar Tukur, who manages the school hostel, questioned The ICIR’s reporter when contacted over the development.

“Let me ask you, what’s your connection with that press club?”

When told he’s a journalist, he said ‘No,’ adding that ‘whatever it is, write it officially. Put in writing.’

Meanwhile, the university’s move has further fueled concerns over press freedom in Nigeria, with many Nigerians, particularly on social media, expressing their displeasure over the decision.

The UDUS management’s action further shows how attacks on journalists in Nigeria could ironically take their roots from the institutions of learning, where journalists under training are supposed to be well-groomed for the tasks waiting ahead.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email





The ICIR reports that over the years, there have been efforts to suppress media and the civic space in Nigeria. The 2024 data by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) placed Nigeria as one of West Africa’s most dangerous and difficult countries for journalists.

By this, Nigeria ranks 112th out of 180 countries where journalists are regularly monitored, attacked and arbitrarily arrested. In 2020, The ICIR reported that 160 journalists were attacked in two years, as the country was ranked 115th out of 180 countries on the Global Press Freedom Index.

Also, The ICIR reported that 63 journalists and three media houses experienced various attacks in 2022.

According to The ICIR findings, at least 39 Nigerian journalists were harassed across the country by state and non-state actors in 2023.