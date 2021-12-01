The Lookout Station offers solution hack for journalists

— 1 min read

THE Lookout Station, in partnership with Trase powered by the Stockholm Environmental Institute and Global Canopy, is inviting applications for the Solution Hack for Journalists with the theme, ‘Hacking Finance to End Deforestation.’

The online programme is slated for January 31, February 4, and 8, 2022, and consists of three hacks, which will help the participants share experiences, explore problem areas and identify solutions.

The hack aims at exploring the role of finance in driving/ending deforestation and the link between products, global trade, and investments that cause environmental destructions.

Journalists who cover environment, science, sustainability, economy, business, urban planning, lifestyle, and consumer products can apply for this free online masterclass.

The organisers say participants will explore what solutions are needed by digging deeper into the problem areas as well as the role of the media in facilitating systems shifts with other like-minded journalists from all around the world.

A total of 20 journalists will get hands-on training on tools to identify companies and financial institutions involved in (zero) deforestation and discuss how to address the complex issue at the intersection of business and sustainability with experts from the World Economic Forum, International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and Solution Journalism Network.

Participants will receive a certificate of completion at the end of the training.

The deadline for the submission of the application is December 17, 2021. Interested applicants can fill the form here.