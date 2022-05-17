30.5 C
Abuja

The Sundance Institute offers 2022 documentary fund

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
Sundance Institute
Sundance Institute
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE Sundance Institute is accepting applications for the Sundance Institute Documentary Fund.

The fund supports works that express the world in creative, complex, beautiful, and provocative ways, and it has created real cultural and social impact around some of the most pressing issues of our time.

Documentarians and independent filmmakers can apply for funding.

READ ALSO:

INSIDE STORY: Pastor who charges N310,000 for ‘rapture’ allegedly charged N350,000 for ‘gifts of Holy Spirit’ (3)

INSIDE STORY: How NFF sold ‘N120m worth ticketing’ right at N5m for Nigeria–Ghana return match

Abuja community suffers blackout after spending millions on transformer purchase, maintenance

- Advertisement -

FCCPC chairman blows hot, vows to prosecute illegal loan apps

Aviation fuel crisis: Airline cancels flight, as AON again threatens strike

For United States productions, independent nonfiction films led by artists from historically underrepresented communities are prioritized.

For international productions, independent nonfiction films led by artists from Africa, China, India, Latin America and the Middle East are preferred.

Interested applicants must submit proposal and visual samples.

The organiser says the Institute Documentary Film Program (DFP) prioritizes support for independent nonfiction films with budgets under $1,000,000 USD.

The deadline for the submission of application is June 6, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Crime

ICPC arraigns professor over $40,000 bribe

THE Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned John Kester...
Politics and Governance

Fayemi, Oshiomhole clash over governor’s alleged bid to manipulate votes

EKITI State Governor Kayode Fayemi has denied ever asking the former chairman of the...
Opinion

Blasphemy in Nigeria’s legal systems: an explainer

AbdulRazzaq A. Alaro, University of Ilorin A court in Kano, northern Nigeria, recently convicted an...
Environment

AEPB to prosecute roadside traders, others

THE Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) has said it will prosecute roadside traders and...
Business and Economy

#JusticeForDavid: Lagos govt resumes raids on ‘okada’ riders, arrest 10, impound 123 motorcycles

FOLLOWING the gruesome murder of a sound engineer, David Imoh,  allegedly by commercial motorcyclists,...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleICPC arraigns professor over $40,000 bribe

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.