The Sundance Institute offers 2022 documentary fund

THE Sundance Institute is accepting applications for the Sundance Institute Documentary Fund.

The fund supports works that express the world in creative, complex, beautiful, and provocative ways, and it has created real cultural and social impact around some of the most pressing issues of our time.

Documentarians and independent filmmakers can apply for funding.

For United States productions, independent nonfiction films led by artists from historically underrepresented communities are prioritized.

For international productions, independent nonfiction films led by artists from Africa, China, India, Latin America and the Middle East are preferred.

Interested applicants must submit proposal and visual samples.

The organiser says the Institute Documentary Film Program (DFP) prioritizes support for independent nonfiction films with budgets under $1,000,000 USD.

The deadline for the submission of application is June 6, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.