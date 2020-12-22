There are plots to bomb selected places during yuletide, SSS raises security alarm

THE Nigeria security service popularly known as the department of state services (DSS) has raised a security alarm, stating that there are plots by some criminal elements to bomb some selected places during the yuletide.

Peter Afunanya, the agency spokesperson, who revealed this in a statement on Tuesday, asked Nigerians to be vigilant.

While calling on the perpetrators to shelve their ill plans, he noted that the agency is taking steps to prevent such attacks across the country.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to inform the public about plans by some criminal elements to carry out violent attacks on public places including key and vulnerable points during the yuletide seasons,” the statement read.

“The planned dastardly acts are to be executed through the use of explosives, suicide bombing and other dangerous weapons.

“The objective is to create a general sense of fear among the people and subsequently undermine the Government.

“Against this backdrop, citizens are called upon to be extra vigilant and report strange movements and indeed, all suspicions around them to security and law enforcement agencies

“On its part, the Service is collaborating with other sister agencies to ensure that adequate measures are put in place for protection of lives and property.”

Afunanya provided emergency response numbers which he asked Nigerians to take advantage of.

“To further achieve this purpose, the Service has provided these emergency response numbers 08132222105 and 09030002189 for urgent contacts. It is also using this opportunity to unveil its interactive website www.dss.gov.ng for public communication support,” he said.

“Everyone is encouraged to take advantage of these platforms and similar ones provided by related agencies to timely reach and avail them (security agencies) of the required information.”