This American Life seeks fellows

This American Life is seeking entries to its six-month production fellowship.

The fellowship runs twice yearly. The first starts in January and the other in July, based in the organisation’s office in New York City.

This is a paid fellowship as fellows will earn about $6,250 monthly before taxes.

Benefits like health insurance and relocation reimbursement will be added.

The organiser says, “The fellowship aims to train people in what we do.

“The fellows observe and participate in all aspects of the radio show’s weekly production.

“They learn to structure and mix radio stories, sit on group edits where stories are shaped, pitch stories, participate in the programme’s weekly story meetings and yes, perform assorted menial tasks that are the true signs of any apprentice programme”.

Fellows are encouraged to produce their own pieces, including reporting, interviewing, structuring, editing and mixing.

Journalists with radio or audio editing experience can apply for this fellowship.

The deadline for the submission of the application is October 1, 2024. Interested applicants can apply here.

