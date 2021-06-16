We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

REPRESENTATIVE of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Nigeria Walter Kazadi has said that the threat of a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic Is real and imminent in most African countries, including Nigeria.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, Kazadi stated that adherence to COVID-19 preventive measures such as social distancing, regular washing of hands and coughing into bent elbows should be intensified.

He stressed the need for rapid distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and adherence to the non-pharmaceutical interventions recommended by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Also speaking at the press briefing, Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) Faisal Shuaib said Nigeria was set to receive 3.92 million additional doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines from COVAX.

“We now have information that Nigeria will get 3.92 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca by the end of July or early August, 2021.

“As we receive additional information on the exact dates, we will provide an update regarding timelines and details,” Shuaib said.

Shuaib also urged Nigerians who had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to get the second dose on or before the close of its administration by June 25.

“Recall that we officially closed the vaccination for the first dose on May 24, 2021. Since then, we have been inundated with requests by Nigerians to be vaccinated. In response, we have decided to reopen vaccination for the first dose from today.

“This means anyone 18 years and above who has not been vaccinated should visit the nearest vaccination site for the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“For such persons, their second dose will be due in 12 weeks and by then we would have received the next consignment of vaccines.”