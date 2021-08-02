Three dead as Police rescue wife of Benue commissioner

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Benue Kate Sewuese Anene disclosed this in an interview with journalists on Monday.

Anene said the Police rescued the commissioner’s wife and one other person, and both were receiving treatment for injuries sustained during the abduction.

“Victims received gunshot injuries during the kidnap but are currently receiving treatment at Benue University Teaching Hospital, Markurdi,” she said.

Five suspects were arrested, while three others who engaged the Police in a shootout died from injuries sustained in the process.

The PPRO said one AK47 rifle and two double-barrel guns, fully loaded with ammunition, were recovered from the suspects.

She also noted that some suspects were still on the run and were being trailed by men of the Police force.

Unenge was abducted by gunmen in Markurdi on Thursday evening shortly after her return from Daudu town in Benue State, where she went on a visit to her parents.

According to a report, a struggle had ensued between Unenge and her abductors when she attempted to open her car door forcefully.