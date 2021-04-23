Three kidnapped students from Greenfield University in Kaduna found dead

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

BANDITS have killed three of the kidnapped students from Greenfield University in Kaduna.

The bandits had kidnapped an unspecified number of students at the institution located at Kasarami village off Kaduna-Abuja Road in Chikun Local Government Area on Tuesday.

The ICIR understands that the bandits later made contact with the parents and demanded N800million ransom for the release of the students.

But in a statement on Friday, state’s Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan said the remains of the students were found close to the university on Friday.

“In an act of mindless evil and sheer wickedness, the armed bandits who kidnapped students of Greenfield University, have shot dead three of the abducted students,” he said.

“The remains of three students were found today (Friday), in Kwanan Bature village, a location close to the university and have been evacuated to a mortuary by the Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, and Force Commander, Operation Thunder Strike, Lt.Col. MH Abdullahi.”

He noted that “Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the killing of three students as sheer wickedness, inhumanity and an outright desecration of human lives by vile entities. He went on to say that the armed bandits represent the worst of humankind and must be fought at all cost for the violent wickedness they represent.

“Evil, the Governor further said, would not triumph over God-given humanity. He appealed to citizens to come together against the forces of darkness challenging national security and the very existence of the Nigerian State.”

While stating that citizens would be informed of further developments, he added that the governor, on behalf of the state, had sent deep condolences and empathy to the students’ families and the university community, as he prayed for the repose of their souls.