Three notable bandits surrender to Nigerian troops in North west- DHQ

THE Nigerian Defence Headquarters say its clearance operations against banditry in the North West have been yielding results as three notable bandits have surrendered to troops along with their weapons.

According to John Enenche, Coordinator Defence Media Operations of the Defence Headquarters, the repentant bandits who he did not mentioned their name submitted one Light Machine Gun and 2 X AK 47 rifles.

Enenche explained in a statement that the troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI had on July 3, stormed a bandits’ camp at Sanu village in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State following actionable human and technical intelligence on the heavy bandits’ presence in the vicinity.

He stated that the bandits were neutralized by the troops during a search operation within Bawar-Daji village, capturing one bandit while one AK 47 rifle, five rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition and one magazine, among others were recovered.

“The Nigerian troops using aggressive tactical maneuvers, stormed the hideout and exploited the general area and destroying seven major bandit camps while two AK47 rifle, one SMG rifle and 2 Motorcycles, amongst others were also recovered,” Enenche said.

He added that several bandits suffered heavy injuries and most likely died, due to the vast pools of blood along their withdrawal route.

In a related development, the Defence Media Coordinator said the troops also apprehended a suspected bandits’ logistics supplier, Mohammed Illela at Illela village on July 4 following a tip-off.

The suspect was arrested while attempting to convey 13 jerrycans and 30 litres of Premium Motor Spirit concealed in an ash-coloured Volkswagen wagon car, to suspected bandits, he said.

Similarly, on July 5, Enenche said troops stormed an identified bandits camp at Salihawa village in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State following credible intelligence on their activities in the village.

“Troops overwhelmed the bandits with superior firepower and neutralized one of the criminals while several others escaped with fatal gunshot wounds,” he said.

The Military High Command, according to him commended the troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI and urged them to intensify operations against the bandits and all other criminal elements threatening the peace and security of our beloved country.