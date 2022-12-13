26.8 C
2023: IGP assures Nigerians of safety during elections

Faith Abeka
IGP, Alkali
IGP Baba Usman
THE Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba has reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in synergy with other security agencies to secure the country during the 2023 elections.

The IGP gave the assurance in Ibadan, on Monday, December 12, at the opening ceremony of a four-day conference for Police Public Relations Officers (PPROs) across the country.

Baba spoke on the theme of the conference, ‘Strengthening Strategic Communication Towards Police Reforms, Security and Integrity of 2023 Election’.

He said the police and other sister security agencies would ensure that the elections are conducted in a free, fair and credible manner.

“The 2023 general elections will hold; we have done it before when people came up and raised different doubts about elections in Edo, Ekiti, Anambra and Osun states. We did it and recorded huge successes,” NAN quoted Baba as saying.

“We remain strategic in our actions and in synergy with other security agencies, there is nothing to fear about the 2023 general elections.”

There are concerns that violence may mar the elections, especially in the wake of attacks on facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ogun, Osun, Ebonyi and Imo states.

According to INEC, the presidential and National Assembly elections are slated to hold on February 25, 2023.

The governorship and State House of Assembly polls will take place on March 11, 2023.

Faith Abeka

