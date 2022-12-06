35 C
Nigerians in the Diaspora ask court to stop 2023 general elections

Raji Olatunji
File photo: A group of Nigerians in diaspora. Credit: The Guardian
SOME Nigerians in the Diaspora have asked an Abuja Federal High Court to stop the 2023 general elections.

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were listed among respondents in the suit filed by the plaintiffs to seek enforcement of their fundamental rights to vote in the country’s elections.

The plaintiffs in the suit are Chikwe Nkemnacho, a barrister, and Kenneth Azubuike Nkemnacho, who are both resident in the United Kingdom (UK).

According to them, they instituted the suit on behalf of other Nigerians in the Diaspora, worldwide.

In the suit marked FHC/ ABJ/ CS/2119/2022, filed by their lawyer, Augustine Temfeh-Nkemnacho, the plaintiffs asked the court to stop the President and INEC from further proceeding with the 2023 electioneering process.

They also asked that INEC’s voter register and bio-database be updated to accommodate them as registered voters.

INEC, the chairman of the electoral commission, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Federal Republic of Nigeria, are the 1st to 4th defendants, respectively.

The plaintiffs claimed they are entitled to participate in the electoral process and asked the court to order that they be registered to vote in 2023 and all elections wherever they are domiciled worldwide in line with sections 13, 14, 42 and 17 of the 1999 Constitution.

Also, the plaintiffs sought a declaration by the court to the effect that there is still sufficient time for INEC to comply with provisions of sections 13, 14 and 15 of the 1999 Constitution.

Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo, who is to hear the suit, has fixed January 19, 2023, to allow the defendants to file their respective responses.

Raji Olatunji
Raji Olatunji is a Journalist at The International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR). You can send him an email at rolatunji@icirnigeria.org. He tweets @olazrajj

