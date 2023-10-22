Senate moves to mandate electronic transmission of result, diaspora voting, others

THE Nigerian Senate said plans are underway to amend the 2022 Electoral Act to make electronic transmission of results mandatory, allow uploading of polling unit-level results, and incorporate result sheets used at different levels of result collation.

The amendment, according to the Senate, will allow for diaspora voting, at least for the presidential elections.

In a communiqué issued at the end of its retreat in Ikot Ikpene, Akwa-Ibom state on Saturday, October 22, the Senate resolved to amend the electoral act ahead of the 2027 General election.

The Senate emphasized the need to unbundle the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to enhance its efficiency and effectiveness in planning and conducting subsequent elections.

The communiqué read in part: “Relating to the use of technology in elections, remove the ambiguity evident in Section 64 of the EA22. Also, make electronic transmission of results mandatory from the next general elections in 2027, including the uploading of polling unit-level results and result sheets used at different levels of result collation.

“Introduce diaspora voting, at least for presidential elections, to enable citizens to vote, especially those on essential service abroad, such as military, paramilitary, and other security personnel abroad, Embassy staff, and other citizens.

“Relating to political parties; stipulate sanctions for failure to submit the register of party members not later than 30 days before the date of party primaries, congresses, or conventions in relation to Section 77(3) EA22, which the political parties have observed in the breach in the 2023 elections without penalty.”

The Senate also stressed that it was time to develop and enact a comprehensive national security strategy that outlines the nation’s security objectives, threats, and policy priorities.

It further added that the strategy will help in addressing the root causes of terrorism/banditry, which is often driven by poverty, inequality, and a lack of opportunity.

The Senate also moved to promote community policing and engagement to identify and prevent terrorist attacks, noting that the government should work with civil society organisations and local/traditional communities to identify and address security concerns.”