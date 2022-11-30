32.2 C
Abuja

2023: INEC says attacks on facilities will not affect conduct of general elections

Theophilus Adedokun
INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu
THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured Nigerians that it will recover from the recent attacks on its facilities ahead of the 2023 general elections.

INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu stated this on Wednesday, November 30, at the Induction Retreat for Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) in Lagos

Yakubu assured Nigerians that the attacks will not affect the conduct of the elections.

According to him, materials destroyed in the attacks would be replaced before the polls.

“Our responsibility is to conduct elections. I want to assure Nigerians that we will recover from these attacks,” he said.

The INEC chairman, however, added: “The lost materials will be replaced but there is a limit to our ability to keep replacing lost or damaged items in just 86 days to the general elections.”

Giving a breakdown of recent attacks on INEC facilities, Yakubu called for the prosecution of the culprits.

“Five local government offices of the Commission were attacked by yet unknown persons. Buildings are being destroyed, critical facilities lost.

“These facilities include a total of 1,992 ballot boxes, 399 voting cubicles and 22 electric-powered generators as well as thousands of uncollected PVCs. These attacks must stop and the perpetrators apprehended and prosecuted.”

Yakubu dismissed speculations that INEC would allow Nigerians without Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) to vote in the election.

Theophilus Adedokun

