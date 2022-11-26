32.8 C
Abuja

2023: INEC directs parties to give account of election expenses, name donors

Politics and GovernanceElections
Sinafi Omanga
INEC
INEC logo
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

AHEAD of the the 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has directed that all political parties must give account of their campaign funds and expenses.

The directive was part of new guidelines the Commission issued on Friday, November 25.

INEC said parties must prepare audited financial reports, which must be published in at least two national newspapers and on its website.

The guideline stated: “Every political party that participated in an election shall submit to the portal designated by the Commission an audited report of its election expenses within six months after an election.

“The report shall indicate the names, addresses, occupation of the donor(s) and the amount donated.”

INEC also instructed political parties to ensure that their candidates do not keep monetary donations in their possession.

The Commission stressed that the maximum amount that can be donated to a political party by individuals or groups is N50 million.

- Advertisement -

“The maximum amount of money or other assets that an individual, a group of individuals or an entity can donate to a political party or aspirant for an election shall be N50 million,” the guideline stated.

Similarly, the Commission advised political parties to be civil and peaceful during political rallies and campaigns.

“A political party shall, for the purpose of political rally or procession, issue in writing a notice to the Commissioner of Police of the State or Federal Capital Territory indicating the exact venue and time of the rally, pledging peaceful conduct and control against violence or public nuisance.”

According to the guideline, where there is conflict in date, venue or time of the activities of different parties, their representatives shall meet in the presence the Commission and the Nigeria Police to resolve issues amicably.

“The target audience of the political campaigns shall be registered voters. The programmes, policies and projects of political parties are offered to voters,” the guideline added.

Author profile
Sinafi Omanga
Author Page

Sinafi Omanga is a journalist with The ICIR. His Twitter handle is @OmangaSinafi and Email: somanga@icirnigeria.org

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Judiciary

PRP presidential ticket: Court fines Kola Abiola

THE presidential candidate of the People's Redemption Party (PRP), Kola Abiola, has been fined...
Banking and Finance

Naira redesign: 85% of currency in circulation outside banking system – Emefiele

GOVERNOR of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele has revealed that 85 per cent of...
Crime

Alleged N785m fraud: Court orders arrest of Imo Deputy Speaker

A FEDERAL High Court in Abuja has granted an order to the Economic and...
Elections

Tinubu won’t attend Arise TV forum – Campaign Council

THE presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu won't be available...
News Analysis

Qatar 2022: Qualification permutations as round two matches continue

AS the second round of the FIFA World Cup group stages continues today, here...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleAlleged N785m fraud: Court orders arrest of Imo Deputy Speaker
Next articleNaira redesign: 85% of currency in circulation outside banking system – Emefiele

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.