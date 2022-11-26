2023: INEC directs parties to give account of election expenses, name donors

AHEAD of the the 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has directed that all political parties must give account of their campaign funds and expenses.

The directive was part of new guidelines the Commission issued on Friday, November 25.

INEC said parties must prepare audited financial reports, which must be published in at least two national newspapers and on its website.

The guideline stated: “Every political party that participated in an election shall submit to the portal designated by the Commission an audited report of its election expenses within six months after an election.

“The report shall indicate the names, addresses, occupation of the donor(s) and the amount donated.”

INEC also instructed political parties to ensure that their candidates do not keep monetary donations in their possession.

The Commission stressed that the maximum amount that can be donated to a political party by individuals or groups is N50 million.

- Advertisement -

“The maximum amount of money or other assets that an individual, a group of individuals or an entity can donate to a political party or aspirant for an election shall be N50 million,” the guideline stated.

Similarly, the Commission advised political parties to be civil and peaceful during political rallies and campaigns.

“A political party shall, for the purpose of political rally or procession, issue in writing a notice to the Commissioner of Police of the State or Federal Capital Territory indicating the exact venue and time of the rally, pledging peaceful conduct and control against violence or public nuisance.”

According to the guideline, where there is conflict in date, venue or time of the activities of different parties, their representatives shall meet in the presence the Commission and the Nigeria Police to resolve issues amicably.

“The target audience of the political campaigns shall be registered voters. The programmes, policies and projects of political parties are offered to voters,” the guideline added.