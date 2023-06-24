22.1 C
Abuja
HomeNewsNews Analysis
News Analysis

Timeline of flooding in Abuja Trademore estate

Kehinde OGUNYALE
Kehinde OGUNYALE
Floods in Trademore Estate on Friday, June 24. Photo credit: The ICIR
Floods in Trademore Estate on Friday, June 24. Photo credit: The ICIR

Related

ON June 23, floods attended a heavy rainfall in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, displacing hundreds of residents living in Trademore estate from their homes.

The downpour started during the early hours of the day and raged till 4 pm. About 166 houses were reported to have been submerged in the floods. 

The ICIR report captured how many houses were submerged as residents struggled to save their lives and property. Government authorities said they had repeatedly warned residents in the estate to vacate the area as it was prone to flooding. 

This is not the first time Trademore estate would be flooded after a downpour. This report intends to draw a thread of flooding incidents reported in the estate.

In January this year, 30 houses were demolished as part of an effort to mitigate flooding in the estate. The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said that flooding affected about 24,713 residents in 2022.

Record of flooding

About 60 houses were reported, in 2014, to have been affected by flood from rainfall that started at about 5.30am. The affected buildings included a Catholic church under construction. 

On August 26, 2020, one person was reported dead due to flooding in the estate. Residents said there had been flood incidents that happened as far back as 2011 and 2014.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send
    [_post_title]

    In September 2021, another flooding tragedy hit residents of the estate. Four persons were reported to have been killed, while 166 houses were submerged in the waters. 

    In 2022, Trademore estate was among many areas in the FCT reportedly submerged in flood that displaced 1.4 million Nigerians.

    Government representatives who visited the flooded estate on Friday, June 23 in the latest flood disaster appealed to the residents to vacate the area. 

    “We have all seen what happened. The water submerged the whole of this vehicle. Do not underrate the power of water. We do not want to have any loss of lives or properties this year,” one of the representatives said. 

    Kehinde OGUNYALE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Defence

    Nigeria Army will defeat bandits, terrorists — new Defence Chief

    THE new Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, has promised to ensure that the...
    Business and Economy

    Paris Summit: Key takeaway from Tinubu’s participation

    THE need for the nascent administration of President Bola Tinubu to seek support, collaboration...
    Police

    Acting IGP unveils new policing strategies, appoints aides

    THE Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun, has unveiled a new policing strategy...
    Media Opportunities

    Africa No Filter invites entries for Kekere Storytellers Fund

    The Kekere Storytellers Fund, organised by Africa No Filter, is seeking entries from African...
    World News

    What was the ‘catastrophic implosion’ of the Titan submersible?

    By Eric Fusil, University of Adelaide THE four-day-long search for the missing Titan submersible has...

    Most Read

    List of microfinance banks, others whose licences CBN revoked

    Supreme Court rejects PDP’s request for Tinubu, Shettima’s disqualification

    Education under Buhari’s eight-year administration

    From blackout to chaos: Inside Benue communal crisis over electricity

    Fact-checked: A look at some of Buhari’s claims during his 8 years as president

    Tinubu will sustain tempo on infrastructure development — Buhari

    Fuel subsidy: Commuters groan as transport fares surge

    Court fines ex-presidential candidate N40m for trying to stop Tinubu’s inauguration

    Behold governors elected in Nigeria’s gubernatorial elections

    Buhari swears in new revenue commissioners in administration’s final FEC

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Nigeria Army will defeat bandits, terrorists — new Defence Chief

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.