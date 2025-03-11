Tinubu appoints principal officers for federal educational institutions

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has appointed new principal officers for the Federal University of Medicine and Medical Sciences, Abeokuta, and the Federal College of Education (Technical), Yauri, Kebbi State.

The appointments, announced by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Tuesday, March 11, in separate statements, also include leadership positions at the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) and the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

According to one of the statements, Fatiu Abiola Arogundade, a professor, will lead the Federal University of Medicine and Medical Sciences, Abeokuta, as vice-chancellor.

Arogundade is a professor of medicine at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, and the Registrar of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria, with over three decades of experience in teaching, research, and administration.

Alongside him, Obayomi Gregory, Adedokun Omolola Olufunso, and Idiat Odunola Agboola were appointed as Registrar, Bursar, and Librarian, respectively.

The president urged them to provide visionary leadership and ensure the university fulfils its mandate of training world-class medical professionals.

Similarly, Sa’adu Umar, a professor, who previously served as deputy vice-chancellor (Research and Innovation) at Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero was named Provost of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Yauri.

The statement stressed that Abdullahi Ahmed, Muhammad Yusuf Alkali, and Maimuna Mohammed Ahmed were also appointed as the school registrar, bursar, and librarian, respectively.

The appointees have five-year tenure each, without extension, as stipulated by the Federal Colleges of Education Act, 2023.

“The tenures of the principal officers at the Federal College of Education (Technical), Yauri, Kebbi State, are set at five years each, with no extensions, as stipulated in the Federal Colleges of Education Act, 2023.

“Established by an Act of the National Assembly, the Federal College of Education (Technical), Yauri, Kebbi State, offers full-time courses in teaching, instruction, and training across disciplines such as technology, applied science, arts, social sciences, humanities, and management,” the statement added.

In addition to these appointments, Tinubu also named Mohammed Aminu as the new registrar and chief executive officer of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB).

Before his appointment, he was director of procurement at the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

Tinubu also appointed Mr Idris Olorunnimbe as Chairman of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) Board.

Rasaq Olajuwon, from South-West, was named UBEC’s deputy executive secretary (Technical), while Tunde Ajibulu, from North-Central, will serve as deputy executive secretary (Services).

“Mr. Olorunnimbe brings years of experience in innovative leadership and commitment to youth empowerment and education.

As Group CEO of The Temple Company, which he founded in 2016, he has spearheaded transformative initiatives across education, entertainment, and sports.

“He previously served on the Board of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), where he chaired the Stakeholder and Governance Committees, driving impactful youth employment and entrepreneurship programmes,” the statement added.