Tinubu appoints two new heads in the health sector

Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Fatimah QUADRI
PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of two new Chief Executive Officers of Agencies under the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

The president appointed Muyi Aina as the Executive Secretary of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and Kelechi Ohiri as the Director-General of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

In a statement issued on Friday, October 20, the presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, announced the ratification of the appointment.

The President had earlier approved the appointment of Shaakaa Chira as the substantive Auditor-General of the Federation and Adewale Adeniyi as the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service.

In order to provide outstanding medical care to all segments of Nigerian society, President Tinubu asked the new leadership of these two crucial organizations to place a high premium on quality, justice, and accountability.

The latest appointment follows Tinubu’s nomination of chief executive officers for some agencies and parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, on October 19.

