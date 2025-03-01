Tinubu, Atiku, others preach peace, unity as Ramadan begins

AS Muslims begin the sacred month of Ramadan, a period dedicated to fasting and prayers, President Bola Tinubu and others have called on Nigerians to embrace peace, unity, and selflessness.

The congratulatory messages came following the announcement of the moon sighting by the President of the Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Friday, February 28.

In his message, Tinubu described the sacred month as a season of spiritual rejuvenation, self-discipline, and empathy for the less fortunate.

“I urge all Muslims observing the fast to embrace the profound lessons of piety, humility, and selflessness that this holy month embodies. Let us use this period to strengthen our bonds with Allah and one another, fostering unity and peace in our communities.”

“We are profoundly grateful to Almighty Allah for granting us the grace to witness the commencement of this holy month, a cornerstone of the Islamic faith. May this fasting and devotion period be marked by good health, spiritual fulfilment, and divine blessings,” he prayed.

He noted that Ramadan is a time for deep reflection, renewed devotion to Allah, and acts of compassion and generosity toward humanity, urging Nigerians to join hands in prayer and action for the country’s continued growth and development.

“Let us fervently seek Allah’s guidance and protection for our nation, and let our words and deeds reflect our shared commitment to peace, unity, and progress,” Tinubu said.

“I extend my heartfelt wishes to all Muslims observing Ramadan for a month filled with joy, peace, and spiritual renewal. May the blessings of this holy month illuminate our hearts and homes, and may we emerge from it as better individuals and a stronger nation,” the President stated.

Also, a former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, in his message to the muslim faithful, said in marking the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims are once again reminded of their obligations to God and one another.

“It is important that in Ramadan, we extend our hands of charity and affection far beyond our immediate families. The lifestyle of noble Prophet Muhammed (SAW) should be our guide, as he taught us the immense benefits of being generous, especially during the month of Ramadan.

“I therefore urge that we remember Nigeria in our prayers and urge governments at all levels to provide the necessary succour that will ease the pains in the lives of Nigerians during the Ramadan fasting and beyond,” he said.

He added that governments needed to provide palliatives to support the people to alleviate their living conditions as Nigerians are passing through harsh economic situations at this time.

The Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Lanre Issa-Onilu, called on Nigerian Muslims to pray for peace, unity and national development during the Ramadan.

Onilu made the call in a statement issued on Saturday, March 1, by the agency’s deputy director, media and communication, Paul Odenyi.

He encouraged Muslims to use the month of Ramadan for spiritual reflections, increased devotion and acts of charity that align with the teachings and tenets of Islam.

“For the development of the country, all citizens must pray for peace and unity irrespective of one’s religious and political affiliation. All Muslims should renew their commitment to Allah and embrace the spiritual opportunities that Ramadan signifies.

“This no doubt is a sacred period of reflection for self-renewal and the way to move humanity forward. As an Agency, we will continue to work for the greatness of our country,” Issa-Onilu said.