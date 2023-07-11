21.1 C
Tinubu condemns Plateau killings, orders arrest of perpetrators

Tinubu
Bola TInubu

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has condemned the recent killings in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State and parts of Benue State.

The President also ordered security agencies to ensure that those behind the killings are arrested and made face the full wrath of the law.

Tinubu equally directed the governments of Plateau and Benue states and emergency response agencies to provide support and immediate relief to victims who have been displaced as a result of the conflicts.

Tinubu reacted to the killings in a statement released by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, on Tuesday, July 11. He condemned what he described as festering reprisal attacks and needless, avoidable bloodletting among communities in the two states.

The ICIR gathered a fresh attack by gunmen on Mangu LGA on Sunday, July 9, claimed the lives of 12 people. 

According to a report, the gunmen also set many houses on fire.

Mathew Habila, one of the affected victims told The Punch: “We have our people killed again in another attack last night. This time,12 people were killed with several others injured, and many houses were burned by Fulani militia at Farinkasa Kerana and Sabon gari communities in Mangu district of Mangu local government area.”

Also, the National President of Mwaghavul Development Association (MDA) Joseph Gwankat, at a press conference, noted that since April, members of Miyeti Allah Cattle Breeders Association had attacked 53 communities and killed 204 persons in Mangu LGA, where the state governor hails from.

Reacting to this recent attacks, Tinubu said, “It is most unfortunate that in this orgy of violence, an innocent eight-month-old baby in Farin Lamba community of Vwang District, Jos South Local Government, died in a conflict she knew nothing about.

    “A major consequence of perennial conflict is always the tragic loss of innocent lives.

    “To build virile, peaceful and prosperous communities demand tolerance and forgiveness for every perceived wrongdoing.”

    The President urged community, religious and traditional leaders, socio-cultural organisations as well as the leadership of Arewa Consultative Forum, Jama’atu Nasril Islam, and the Christian Association of Nigeria, to work together to help foster genuine and long-lasting peace.

    He reaffirmed his government’s determination to stamp out violent crimes and all forms of criminalities everywhere in Nigeria.

    Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: [email protected] He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

