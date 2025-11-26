Tinubu declares state of emergency on insecurity, pushes for state police

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, November 26, declared a nationwide state of emergency on insecurity, ordering massive recruitment into the military and police as attacks and abductions by terrorists escalate across the country.

A statement released by the Presidency noted that the president authorised the police to recruit 20,000 additional officers.

It noted that the development would raise the new intake to 50,000, while also directing the Army and State Security Service (SSS) to immediately enlist more personnel.

The SSS was also ordered to deploy all trained forest guards and hire more hands to flush out armed groups hiding in Nigeria’s forests.

Tinubu approved the use of NYSC camps as temporary police training centres and directed that officers withdrawn from VIP protection be given crash training before deployment to crisis zones.

He praised security agencies for securing the release of 24 abducted schoolgirls in Kebbi and 38 kidnapped worshippers in Kwara, saying ongoing efforts would continue to rescue remaining schoolchildren held in Niger State and other captives across the country.

Calling the moment a national emergency, the president urged citizens to support security forces and remain vigilant.

Tinubu pushes for state police

In the same development, the president announced federal backing for states that have set up their security outfits.

He also called on the National Assembly to begin work on laws that would allow states willing to establish state police to do so.

“In addition, our administration will support state governments which have set up security outfits to safeguard their people from the terrorists bent on disrupting our national peace.

“I call on the National Assembly to begin reviewing our laws to allow states that require state police to establish them,” he said.

Tinubu warned states against siting boarding schools in isolated areas without adequate protection and urged religious centres in vulnerable communities to maintain close security coordination.

Herders told to embrace ranching

The president again pushed for an end to open grazing, asking herder groups to adopt ranching and surrender illegal weapons.

He said the newly created Ministry of Livestock Development would support the transition.

“Our administration created the Livestock Ministry to address the persistent clashes between herders and farmers. I call on all herder associations to take advantage of it, end open grazing and surrender illegal weapons. Ranching is now the path forward for sustainable livestock farming and national harmony. The Federal Government, in collaboration with the states, will work with you to solve this problem, once and for all.”

Tinubu warned armed groups not to “mistake restraint for weakness,” insisting his administration had the resolve to restore peace across Nigeria.

The announcement comes after a deadly week in which terrorists abducted 24 schoolgirls from Government Girls’ Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Kebbi; 38 worshippers from a church in Eruku, Kwara; and scores of students and teachers from St. Mary’s Papiri Catholic School in Niger State.

Boko Haram also seized 12 women and girls in Borno, while multiple communities in Zamfara, Yobe and Niger reported fresh killings and armed incursions.