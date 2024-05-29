Tinubu extends free ride on Abuja Metro till December

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has appealed for an extension of free train rides on the Abuja Rail Mass Transit, also known as Metro Rail, for the next six months, continuing until the end of the year.

Tinubu requested the extension while addressing the audience at the inauguration of the Abuja Metro Rail operations on Wednesday, May 29.

The first phase of the rail connects the city to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, with the metro having stations in Idu, Stadium and the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport areas of the FCT.

According to the President, the extension would offer hope to FCT residents and give them reasons to celebrate his administration.

“Our dear landlord and his team, I heard you saying two months free ride. I appeal to you to make it till the end of the year. Since today you’re not going to charge me, that will give the people hope and reasons to celebrate,” Tinubu said.

The ICIR reported that the FCT minister Nyesom Wike, had disclosed how the Abuja Light Rail would offer free rides for only two months after its commissioning.

Wike disclosed this on Thursday, May 24, during the ongoing ministerial update.

“If you are going to the airport, from here to the airport is 20 minutes. Seeing is believing. Go on Tuesday. We are going to allow free rides for two months,” Wike had said.

The ICIR reports that the former President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned the project in July 2018.

It was abandoned soon after, while residents continued to grapple with transportation crisis in the city.

However, Wike said on Thursday that the former President only commissioned the building, and not the entire project.

“For those who are saying that the rail system had already been commissioned, don’t make a mistake. What was earlier commissioned was the building. What we want to commission on Monday is commercial operations,” he said.

The ICIR reported that gaps in the FCT’s transport system put many residents of the nation’s capital at risk.

Residents are usually left at the mercy of private car owners who convey passengers to different destinations for somewhat exorbitant fees, especially during rush hours.

The light rail is expected to ease transport challenges for Abuja residents, who sometimes fall prey to criminal gangs masquerading as transporters, due to the inadequate means of transportation for the fast-growing population of the city.