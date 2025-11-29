back to top

Tinubu hails Nigeria’s return to IMO Council after 14-year absence

News
[BREAKING] Tinubu sends three-man ambassadorial list to Senate
President Bola Tinubu
Mustapha USMAN
PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has welcomed Nigeria’s election into the Council of International Maritime Organisation (IMO), describing it as a reaffirmation of the country’s rising influence in global maritime affairs.

A statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, noted that Nigeria, secured a seat in Category C of the IMO Council for the 2026–2027 biennium during the organisation’s General Assembly in London on Friday, November 28.

It noted that the victory marked the country’s return to the council after a 14-year break.

Category C is the executive organ of the IMO that takes decisions in the absence of the Assembly and coordinates all activities of the organs of the organisation

According to the statement, Tinubu said the development reflected renewed international confidence in Nigeria’s commitment to safe, secure and environmentally responsible maritime operations.

The ICIR reports that Nigeria has not held a seat on the IMO Council since 2011, having failed in several consecutive attempts to regain membership.

The country’s long absence was widely attributed to its “late, shoddy preparation and inexperience.” It was also attributed to the country’s failure  to develop its indigenous shipping and implement the report of the IMO Member State Audit Scheme (IMSAS).

Reacting further to the latest development, Tinubu stated that the re-election was “a strong affirmation of the country’s growing maritime influence and its constructive role in global shipping governance.”

The president commended the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, l Adegboyega Oyetola, the ministry’s staff, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), and Nigeria’s diplomatic team for their “dedication, strategic engagement and professionalism” throughout the campaign for the seat.

Tinubu noted that Nigeria’s fresh mandate at the IMO aligned with his administration’s commitment to fully harnessing the country’s blue economy, strengthening maritime infrastructure, enhancing anti-piracy measures and positioning Nigeria as a leading regional shipping hub.

"He assured the global maritime community of Nigeria's readiness to partner with it to ensure safer seas, cleaner oceans, more efficient maritime transport systems, and to champion cooperation, innovation, and fairness in global maritime regulation," the statement stressed.

“He assured the global maritime community of Nigeria’s readiness to partner with it to ensure safer seas, cleaner oceans, more efficient maritime transport systems, and to champion cooperation, innovation, and fairness in global maritime regulation,” the statement stressed.

Tinubu added that Nigeria would “champion cooperation, innovation and fairness in global maritime regulation,” pledging that the country would justify the trust placed in it through active leadership and meaningful contribution to international maritime goals.

Mustapha Usman is an investigative journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: musman@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

