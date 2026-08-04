Tinubu hails Team Nigeria’s 24-medal Commonwealth Games haul

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Tinubu hails Team Nigeria’s 24-medal Commonwealth Games haul
File photo of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu
News Agency
News Agency

 PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has congratulated Team Nigeria on its impressive performance at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

Tinubu also praised the athletes for demonstrating resilience, determination, discipline and excellence throughout the competition.

The commendation is in a statement issued by the Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The president noted that the country’s haul of 24 medals (10 gold, seven silver and seven bronze) reflected the athletes’ hard work and perseverance.

He said the experience gained by the athletes would provide strong foundation for greater achievements in future international competitions.

He added that their exploits would inspire many young Nigerians to embrace the values of commitment, discipline and national service.

The president also lauded the leadership of the Nigeria Olympic Committee and the National Sports Commission for the commitment to sports development.

He commended the institutions for providing support that enabled Nigerian athletes to excel.

He said “whether on the podium or through courageous performances in the competition, every member of Team Nigeria represented our nation with honour, dignity, and pride.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I express profound appreciation to our athletes, coaches, technical officials, medical personnel, administrators, and all those whose dedication and sacrifice made Nigeria’s participation at the games possible.”

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Tinubu urged the athletes to remain focused and continue striving for excellence in future competitions.

“My administration remains steadfast in its resolve to invest in sports development, strengthen our sporting institutions, improve training facilities and create greater opportunities for our talented athletes to excel on the continental and global stage,” the president added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria finished seventh on the final medals table, emerging as the highest-ranked African nation at the games. (NAN)

News Agency

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