Tinubu honours June 12 heroes, names institution after Shehu Yar’Adua

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu on Friday announced the revitalisation and renaming of the Institute of Petroleum Studies, Kaduna, after the late Shehu Yar’Adua, a retired general.

Tinubu made the announcements in his Democracy Day address to Nigerians.

The president also approved national honours for several pro-democracy activists and military officers who played key roles in the June 12 struggle.

He described Yar’Adua as one of the architects of modern democratic Nigeria whose vision helped shape the country’s democratic evolution.

“Among the architects of modern democratic Nigeria, we honour Gen. Shehu Musa Yar’Adua for his vision of national partnership.

“In recognition of his contributions, the Federal Government has approved the revitalisation and renaming of the completed Institute of Petroleum Studies, Kaduna, as General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua University of Geological Sciences and Engineering Technology,” he said.

Tinubu also announced national honours for several Nigerians who, he said, endured persecution, exile, incarceration and other hardships in the struggle for democracy.

Those listed for national recognition include Ayoka Lawani, Tunde Fagbenle, Oladele Alake, Olatunji Bello, Louis Odion, Segun Babatope, Sam Omatseye, Ademola Osinubi, Bola Bolawole, Lade Bonuola, Femi Kusa, Debo Adeniran and Ayo Opadokun.

Others are: Ralph Obiora, Ose Osayande, Osa Director, Sylvester Odion-Akhaine, Arthur Nwankwo (Posthumous), Osagie Obayuwana, Joe Okei-Odumakin, Titus Mann, Joe Igbokwe, Richard Akinnola and Ben Charles-Obi (posthumous).

George Mbah, Niran Malaolu, Ishola Williams, a retired general, Femi Aborisade, Jenkins Alumona, Gbemiga Ogunleye, Muyiwa Adekeye, Babajide Kolade-Otitoju and Ike Okonta were also honoured.

The president also recognised the military officers he described as “soldier-democrats” who supported the June 12 struggle.

They include M.A. Garba, a Maj. Gen.; Jaafaru Isa, Brig.-Gen; Farouk Ahmed, Col; Sambo Dasuki, Col.; Lawan Gwadabe, Col.; Jonathan Temlong, Brig.-Gen., Musa Shehu, Col.; Chris Eze, Maj.-Gen.; and Harris Dzarma, Maj.-Gen..

Others are: Isa Jibrin, Col.; Joseph Oshanupin, Maj.-Gen.; Olusegun Oloruntoba, Col.; Kefas Bulus, Lt.-Col.; J. Okai, Col.; Emmanuel Ndubueze, Col.; Yakubu Muazu, Lt.-Col.; and Yahaya Abubakar, Brig.-Gen., now the Etsu Nupe.

Tinubu said the full honours list would be released in the coming days.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s democratic journey, the president said the country’s diversity, once seen as a challenge, had become one of the pillars sustaining democracy in the country.

“Twenty-seven years ago, many doubted democracy would survive here because of our diversity. Today, our diversity sustains our democracy. The road ahead is steep. But June 12 reminds us: Nigerians do not break. We bend, we bleed, but we do not break,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to renew their commitment to the ideals of democracy and nation-building.

“Let us renew our covenant that the labours of our heroes past shall never be in vain, and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from this land,” he said.

The president prayed for God’s blessings on the heroes of democracy and the Federal Republic of Nigeria, while wishing citizens a happy Democracy Day celebration. (NAN)