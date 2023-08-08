24.9 C
Abuja
HomeBusiness and EconomyTax and Taxation
Tax and Taxation

Tinubu inaugurates tax committee, targets 18% tax-to-GDP ratio in one year

Ehime ALEX
Ehime ALEX
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Related

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has inaugurated the presidential committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms with a mandate to achieve an 18 per cent tax-to-GDP (tax to gross domestic product) ratio within a year.

The inauguration took place on Tuesday, August 8, in Abuja.

Tinubu had, on Thursday, July 6, signed four Executive Orders on tax relief and, the following day, set up a presidential tax committee chaired by Taiwo Oyedele.

The move was to amend Nigeria’s tax laws and fiscal policy to improve government revenue.

Nigeria’s tax administration faced many issues arising from multiple taxation, poor administration, tax touting, non-payment of tax refunds, and other complex natures of the tax laws.

But a financial expert, David Adonri, had told The ICIR that the reforms proposed by the government should adequately address the welfare of the average Nigerian to engender trust.

Adonri explained that tax as a core fiscal policy does not constitute the only primary source of government revenue but also as income redistribution to incentivise investment in critical sectors of the economy.

In his address at the inaugural meeting of the tax reforms committee, the President said the members comprise experts from both the private and public sectors.

According to him, the aim is to transform the tax system to support sustainable development while, at the same time, achieving a minimum of 18 per cent tax-to-GDP ratio within the next three years.

“The Committee is expected to achieve its mandate within a period of one year. They are, in the first instance, expected to deliver a schedule of quick reforms which can be implemented within thirty days.

“Critical reform measures should be recommended within six months and full implementation will take place within one calendar year,” Tinubu said.

The committee is mandated to address three broad fiscal challenges facing the economy: fiscal governance, tax reforms, and growth facilitation.

Their report will also cover tax reform, fiscal policy design and coordination, and harmonisation of taxes and revenue administrations.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send

    The president said, “Within the scope of this mandate, the Committee shall have as its objective the advancement of viable and cost-effective solutions to issues such as the multiplicity of revenue collection agencies, the high cost of revenue administration, the excessive burden of compliance on ordinary taxpayers, the lack of effective coordination between fiscal and other economic policies within and across levels of government and poor accountability in the utilisation of tax revenues.”

    Tinubu has, in his less than three months in office, introduced other drastic reforms, including fuel subsidy removal and foreign exchange unification.

    The president stated clearly that the committee should be empowered not merely to make recommendations but also to provide practical support for the government in the execution and delivery of the recommended changes.

    “We should no longer tax investment or production; but focus on returns, income and consumption. This government will tax fruits, not seeds,” Tinubu added.

    Ehime ALEX

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Judiciary

    Dije Aboki: Meet Kano’s first substantive female Chief Judge

    ON Monday, August 7, Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf swore in Dije Aboki as...
    Sports

    Super Falcons assured to get unpaid bonuses from NFF

    SEQUEL to unpaid bonuses of the Super Falcons, who bowed out at the round...
    Politics and Governance

    Fashola petitions IGP over allegation of drafting Tribunal judgement

    THE former Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, has petitioned the acting...
    Data Stories

    NIN: Over 60 million Nigerians registered in 4 years

    In four years, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has issued 60.14 million National...
    Banking and Finance

    Shareholders protest plan to stop First Bank’s AGM

    SOME minority shareholders on Monday, August 7, rallied support for FBN Holdings Plc to...

    Most Read

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Dije Aboki: Meet Kano’s first substantive female Chief Judge

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.