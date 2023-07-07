24.1 C
Abuja
HomeBusiness and Economy
Business and Economy

Tinubu signs four Executive Orders, suspends 5% tax on telecoms

Ehime ALEX
Ehime ALEX
Bola Tinubu
President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu

Related

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has signed four Executive Orders and suspended the five per cent excise tax on telecommunication services and locally manufactured products.

The Tinubu/Shettima Media Support (TMS), disclosing this on its official Twitter handle, @TinubuMediaS on Thursday, July 6, expressed its conviction that the Executive Orders would curb multiple taxation.

It stated that Tinubu signed the Finance Act (Effective Date Variation) Order 2023, which has now deferred the commencement date of the changes contained in the Act from May 23, 2023, to September 1, 2023.

He also signed the Customs, Excise Tariff (Variation) Amendment Order 2023 shifting the commencement date of the tax changes from March 27, 2023, to August 1, 2023, in line with the National Tax Policy.

The President gave an order suspending the five per cent Excise Tax on telecommunication services, as well as the Excise Duties escalation on locally manufactured products.

He also ordered the suspension of the Import Tax Adjustment levy on certain vehicles.

“The Executive Orders signed by the President is a step in the right direction,” the head of financial institutions ratings, Agusto and Co, Ayokunle Olubunmi, said.

Olubunmi added that businesses had been operating on a wait-and-see approach as the President was yet to form the full cabinet that would work with him.

Former President, Muhammadu Buhari, had on April 29 approved increases in some taxes following the introduction of new Fiscal Policy Measures (FPM) for 2023, The ICIR reported.

The increase affected excise duty on beverages, drinks, and wines, while it levied a 40 per cent import duty on vehicles, and a 45 per cent import duty on iron and steel products.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send
    [_post_title]

    The ICIR had also reported the views of some analysts that the policy would “significantly hurt Nigeria’s economy.”

    Addressing journalists in Abuja, the special adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Dele Alake, said the Executive Order on Finance Act was to ensure adherence to the 90 days minimum advance notice for tax changes as contained in the 2017 National Tax Policy.

    According to Alake, Tinubu’s administration regarded business owners and local and foreign investors as critical engines in its focus on achieving higher gross domestic product (GDP) growth and appreciable reduction in unemployment rate through job creation.

    He added that the administration would not raise taxes without robust consultations within a coherent fiscal policy framework.

    Ehime ALEX

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Sports

    NNL playoffs: Sporting Lagos, Kano Pillars, Heartland gain promotion to NPFL

    KANO PILLARS, Kastina United, Heartland FC and Sporting Lagos have gained promotion to the...
    Police

    Police disband team which ran over handcuffed man in viral video

    THE Acting Inspector-General of Police, (IGP) Olukayode Egbetokun, has disbanded the police team which...
    INEC

    INEC drags suspended Adamawa REC to court, files 6-count charge

    THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has filed a six-count charge against the suspended...
    Banking and Finance

    Adopt STP tech to attract youths, rural dwellers’ participation, stakeholders urge NGX

    AS the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) considers adopting straight-through processing (STP) to facilitate equity...
    Business and Economy

    FG uncovers N6 trillion owed 11 MDAs by individuals, corporate bodies

    THE Federal Government says it has uncovered monumental debts approximating N6 trillion naira owed...

    Most Read

    Prominent officials disgraced, booted out of office under Buhari

    Kwara gov emerges chairman Nigeria Governors Forum

    Agency launches initiative to combat child abuse in Lagos

    Sudan crisis: Egypt opens border for stranded Nigerians

    Assault: Seun Kuti released from police custody

    Senate joins Reps, others in seeking clemency for Ekweremadu

    How loan apps debt recovery agents operate

    UNICEF, NYSC, NPC sign pact on digitalised birth registration in Nigeria

    Sudan crisis: Four days later, Nigerians still stranded at Egyptian border

    [UPDATED] Road traffic crashes: Dangerous states to drive in Nigeria

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    NNL playoffs: Sporting Lagos, Kano Pillars, Heartland gain promotion to NPFL

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.