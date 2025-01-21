Tinubu names proposed federal polytechnic after self

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of a Federal Polytechnic in Abuja.

The institution will be cited at Gwarimpa Estate, one of the largest estates in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Daily Trust reported that the institution would be named after the president.

The polytechnic adds to the list of public higher institutions of learning in the city, including the University of Abuja (UniAbuja), College of Education, Zuba, and the University of Science and Technology.

The school aims to enhance technological and vocational training in conformity with Nigeria’s education policy.

In a letter dated January 16, 2025, addressed to the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, the minister of education, Tunji Alausa, conveyed the federal government’s approval, requesting the FCT minister to propose temporary and permanent locations within Gwarinpa for the institution.

According to the report, a technical team from the Federal Ministry of Education and the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) would inspect the sites before giving final approval.

Reacting to the development in a statement, the chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, lauded the president for the development.

The statement, released by his media aide, Kingsley Madaki, described the polytechnic’s establishment as a “dream come true” for the FCT.

He also commended Wike for his efforts in making the institution a reality.

This latest development is coming a few weeks after the Federal government approved the renaming of the University of Abuja after former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, a retired general.

The announcement was made on Monday, December 16, by the minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, while State House correspondents after the council’s meeting at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

Established in January 1988 under Decree No. 110 of 1992 (as amended), the University of Abuja, widely known as UniAbuja, functions as a dual-mode institution, providing both conventional and distance learning programmes.

Gowon, who served as Nigeria’s Head of State from 1966 to 1975, is widely remembered for introducing the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in 1973, a programme aimed at fostering national integration after the nearly three-year civil war he led.

However, there was much opposition to the renaming from different groups, including the students and Alumni of the university.

The group asked the government to reverse the decision, noting that the ‘name change was seen as an affront to our collective identity and history.’