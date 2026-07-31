Tinubu: No ransom paid to Oriire kidnappers

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday said his administration refused to negotiate with or pay ransom to the kidnappers who abducted dozens of pupils and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State in May, insisting that the victims were rescued after a 56-day intelligence-led military operation without conceding to the criminals’ demands.

The president said that the abductors had demanded ransom payments as well as the release of detained members of their gang, conditions he said the Federal Government rejected outright.

“We refuse to negotiate for ransom. These criminals wanted us to release from detention members of their criminal gangs that were already arrested. That was one of their conditions, outside of the money they were looking for,” Tinubu said, adding, “And we said no deal. We are not going to negotiate with criminals.”

Speaking while receiving the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, and a delegation of Oyo State traditional rulers at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Tinubu said the Oriire school abduction had prompted significant changes in the country’s security architecture, including his directive to expand the Nigerian Army from eight to 12 divisions.

“I think we succeeded with your support and prayers. I agree that we should commend the men and women of the armed forces for their excellent performance,” he told his visitors.

He said the government’s refusal to yield to the terrorists’ demands was intended to encourage the military and discourage the criminals from seeing attacks on innocent citizens as a business.

“As we emphasise the question of security, each event teaches us new methods, opens our eyes, challenges us to examine and re-examine our architecture, our strategy, our map and operations.”You’ve seen that from eight divisions, we are now moving to 12 divisions, to shorten the response time, to give that response time the teeth that is needed for us to defeat terrorism and banditry,” he said.

The President also reiterated his support for the creation of state police, saying it would include safeguards against abuse while giving traditional rulers a greater role in community security.

“There will be state police, and that state police will have guardrails from abuses. We will protect it from abuses, and you traditional rulers too will have a role to play more,” he said.

Tinubu further announced plans to transform forest guards into frontline security personnel, saying they would be retrained and better equipped to combat criminal groups operating in Nigeria’s forests.

The president attributed the worsening insecurity in Nigeria to instability in neighbouring Sahel countries, particularly Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger Republic, saying the influx of armed groups from the region had intensified security challenges.

He urged traditional rulers to encourage their subjects to become active participants in intelligence gathering by reporting suspicious individuals and activities within their communities.

“The mention of intelligence is very important. I want you to take it to our people, to be extra vigilant, know their neighbourhoods and report strange people,” Tinubu said.

The President also called on state governors to channel increased federal allocations toward road construction, arguing that improved road networks would not only stimulate economic development but also enable security agencies to access remote communities more effectively.

“They are taking four to five times their money. Nobody is borrowing money to pay salaries now. Pensioners are receiving their pay. They should do more. Instead of flyover where there is no numerical traffic, build roads and artery networks to enhance the quality of life and the accessibility of the security agencies to penetrate those areas,” he said.

Tinubu pledged to convene wider consultations with traditional rulers across the country on national security and governance, while urging Nigerians to continue supporting security personnel.

Earlier, the Olubadan of Ibadanland and Chairman of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, had said the delegation visited the p resident to express appreciation for the Federal Government’s efforts and the role played by the Armed Forces in securing the release of the abducted pupils and teachers.

The Oriire abduction occurred on May 15, 2026, when heavily armed gunmen attacked Community Grammar School, Baptist Nursery and Primary School, and L.A. Primary School in Esiele and Yawota communities of Oriire Local Government Area, abducting about 39 pupils and seven teachers.

During the attack, Mathematics teacher Michael Oyedokun was killed.

The remaining abductees regained their freedom on July 10 after spending 56 days in captivity.

The Presidency said the rescue was carried out through intelligence-led kinetic and non-kinetic operations without payment of ransom, leading to the arrest of eight suspected abductors and the neutralisation of several others.

However, the account of one of the victims, Olatunde Zaccheaus, differed from the official narrative. He said the kidnappers released them and led them to the military after they had travelled for hours.