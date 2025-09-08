back to top

Tinubu orders review of military operations after Borno attack

Reading time: 1 mins
News
Tinubu expresses confidence in national security architecture
Nigerian military troop used to illustrate the report
Bankole ABE
Bankole ABE

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has ordered a review of military operations across the country, following deadly attacks in Borno State.

According to Vice President Kashim Shettima, the directive will involve the deployment of advanced hardware and surveillance equipment to dislodge terrorist groups.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and  Communications, Stanley Nkwocha, on Monday, September 8.

He also confirmed that Tinubu had approved the purchase of additional drones to strengthen counterterrorism operations, while hinting at renewed discussions on state police to tackle insecurity at the grassroots.

The Vice President highlighted Tinubu’s position that security challenges in some Nigerian states require specialised units that understand local terrain, culture, and can effectively network at the grassroots level.

Shettima, who mourned the victims of the Darajamal community attack in Bama Local Government, defined the killings as aprofound national loss.”

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to Governor Babagana Umara Zulum @GovBorno, the people of Borno State, and the Nigerian military over the tragic loss of our compatriots. These deaths have left the entire nation in collective grief, but we are confident that justice will be served for the bereaved families,the Vice President stated.

Shettima extended condolences to Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, the Nigerian military and the families of those who died in the assault. He promised that justice would be served.

Zulum had earlier visited Darajamal to console the grieving families of both civilians and soldiers killed by Boko Haram insurgents.


     

     

    The ICIR reported that the United Nations (UN) condemned the alleged killing of 63 people in Borno State by Boko Haram militants.

    Read Also:

     Tinubu Warns Against Military Coup
    ‘Bad belle letters’ — Tinubu dishes out sly dig at Obasanjo
    ‘Obviously from Tinubu’s mercenaries’ … Kperogi responds to report scrutinising post-election tweets
    ‘You’re free to leave’: Tinubu tells APC members who disagree with party’s choice of NASS leaders

    In a statement issued on Sunday, September 7, UN Humanitarian Coordinator, Mohamed Fall, urged Nigerian authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice.

    Recall that a fresh attack on Daral-Jamal, a community located along the Bama-Banki Road in the Sambisa Forest, on the evening of  September 5, left five soldiers and 58 civilians dead.

    The insurgents also burnt down over 20 houses, vehicles, foodstuffs and other valuables belonging to the resettled Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

     

    Bankole Abe
    Reporter at  | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

    A reporter with the ICIR
    A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement