Tinubu orders review of military operations after Borno attack

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has ordered a review of military operations across the country, following deadly attacks in Borno State.

According to Vice President Kashim Shettima, the directive will involve the deployment of advanced hardware and surveillance equipment to dislodge terrorist groups.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Stanley Nkwocha, on Monday, September 8.

He also confirmed that Tinubu had approved the purchase of additional drones to strengthen counterterrorism operations, while hinting at renewed discussions on state police to tackle insecurity at the grassroots.

The Vice President highlighted Tinubu’s position that security challenges in some Nigerian states require specialised units that understand local terrain, culture, and can effectively network at the grassroots level.

Shettima, who mourned the victims of the Darajamal community attack in Bama Local Government, defined the killings as a “profound national loss.”

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to Governor Babagana Umara Zulum @GovBorno, the people of Borno State, and the Nigerian military over the tragic loss of our compatriots. These deaths have left the entire nation in collective grief, but we are confident that justice will be served for the bereaved families,” the Vice President stated.

Zulum had earlier visited Darajamal to console the grieving families of both civilians and soldiers killed by Boko Haram insurgents.

The ICIR reported that the United Nations (UN) condemned the alleged killing of 63 people in Borno State by Boko Haram militants.

In a statement issued on Sunday, September 7, UN Humanitarian Coordinator, Mohamed Fall, urged Nigerian authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Recall that a fresh attack on Daral-Jamal, a community located along the Bama-Banki Road in the Sambisa Forest, on the evening of September 5, left five soldiers and 58 civilians dead.

The insurgents also burnt down over 20 houses, vehicles, foodstuffs and other valuables belonging to the resettled Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).