Tinubu, others shower praises on Super Falcons after WAFCON victory

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu and other Nigerians have rained encomiums on the Super Falcons for their triumph at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), where they clinched a record 10th continental title.

Tinubu, on his official X account late Saturday, said the Falcons “chose to accept this mission. They understood the assignment. Our Super Falcons delivered in true Nigerian fashion. Never say never. They went. They saw. They have conquered again! 10-time champions of Africa,” Tinubu said.

The president also assured the Super Falcons of a befitting celebration upon their return from Morocco.

The ICIR reported that Nigeria’s Super Falcons claimed their 10th African title at the 2024 WAFCON final in Rabat, Morocco, staging a remarkable comeback to defeat the host nation 3–2 on Saturday, July 26.

Esther Okoronkwo sparked the revival with a 64th-minute penalty, before Folashade Florence Ijamilusi equalised in the 71st minute. Jennifer Echegini then sealed the dramatic turnaround with a late strike in the 88th minute.

Also reacting, the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, congratulated the Super Falcons for their remarkable achievement, crediting their success to their unwavering resilience and determination.

“Your resounding 3-2 victory is indeed remarkable and commendable. It is not just another trophy; it is a testament to your hard work, consistency, and the indomitable Nigerian spirit. We thank God for this sweet victory,” she said in a statement.

She said the female players once again lifted the nation’s pride and cemented their place as “Queens of African football.”

”On behalf of Nigerian women and the entire nation, I thank you for making us proud. You have written your names in gold and inspired millions across the continent,” she added.

Similarly, Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda congratulated the team on Sunday, describing the victory as a true reflection of strength, determination and a proud moment for every Nigerian.

“This win means more than just a trophy. The Super Falcons showed the kind of courage and commitment that define the true Nigerian spirit.

“Coming from behind to defeat a tough Moroccan side in front of their home crowd shows what’s possible when talent meets hard work and unity,” the governor said.

The Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu also congratulated the team. He applauded its dedication, discipline, and indomitable winning spirit.

The governor hailed the victory as “a flawless 10 out of 10 performance,” emphasising that the team’s outstanding efforts had once again brought pride to the nation.

“Congratulations to our incredible Super Falcons on their well-deserved WAFCON victory. This win is a reminder of what can happen when talent, discipline, and belief come together,” Sanwo-Olu said.

In his reaction to the victory, Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, praised the team’s resilience and patriotic spirit.

“Congratulations to our heroines, the Super Falcons of Nigeria, champions of the Women’s Africa Football Cup of Nations for a record 10th time,” Diri stated.

He added, “Playing against a host nation in the final is never easy, but you brought up the ‘Naija’ spirit in you all in the second half despite trailing Morocco 2-nil.”

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, described the team’s triumph as a testament to their resilience, talent and unyielding national spirit.

He wrote, “I congratulate the Super Falcons and indeed all Nigerians on our team’s historic victory at the 2025 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Women’s African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) tournament.

“This victory is a testament to our players’ resilience, talent and unyielding national spirit. This is a moment of immense pride and celebration for our nation.”

The ICIR reported that WAFCON, hosted by Morocco inside the 21,000-capacity Olympic Stadium, kicked off on July 5 with 12 teams competing across three groups. Traditional powerhouses like Nigeria, South Africa, and Ghana advanced alongside surprise performers such as Senegal and Algeria.

In the quarter-finals, Nigeria defeated Zambia 5–0, while South Africa edged Algeria. Morocco beat Mali to reach the semi-finals, and Ghana advanced after a penalty shootout against Senegal.

Nigeria booked their spot in the final by defeating South Africa, while Morocco overcame Ghana in another dramatic shootout.

In 2016, Nigeria faced host nation Cameroon and emerged victorious in front of a partisan crowd of 40,000 fans. To date, the Super Falcons have never lost a WAFCON final.

Until their triumph last night, the Super Falcons had been vocal about their determination to reclaim the title they last won in 2018, after falling to Morocco in the 2022 semi-final.