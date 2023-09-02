Tinubu recalls all ambassadors appointed by Buhari

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has recalled all ambassadors appointed by his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari. They comprise career and non-career.

The decision paves the way for the President to replace the recalled officials with his appointees.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, announced the recall through his media aide, Alkasim Abdulkadir, on Saturday in a statement.

The statement confirmed the ambassadors’ recall following doubts surrounding an earlier directive on the Nigerian ambassador to the UK, Sarafa Ishola.

In a letter dated August 31, 2023, the minister wrote to Ishola, “I have the honour to notify you of Mr President’s decision to recall you, signalling the end of your tenure as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the United Kingdom.

“By this communication, you are now expected to commence the propose (sic) of winding down your affairs, take formal leave of your host government within sixty days and return to Nigeria by 31st October 2023 at the latest.

He expressed Tinubu’s appreciation for his service as Nigeria’s Ambassador and Principal Representative in the United Kingdom.

“While looking forward to welcoming you in Abuja on your return, please allow me to join Mr. President in thanking your Excellency for your exemplary leadership and service to Nigeria. I wish you God’s continued guidance in your future endeavours.“Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurance of my highest consideration,” he added.