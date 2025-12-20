Tinubu renames varsity after late Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has renamed the Federal University of Medical Sciences, Azare, Bauchi State, in honour of the late Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi.

The President announced the decision on Saturday during a condolence visit to the cleric’s family at his residence in Bauchi.

He said the move was to immortalise the late cleric and recognise his lifelong contributions to humanity and Islamic scholarship.

“From today onward, I announce this change of name to immortalise him. The Federal University of Medical Sciences, Azare, Bauchi State, will from today be known as Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi University. May God bless his memory,” Tinubu said.

Describing the cleric’s death as a great national loss, the president said Sheikh Bauchi was known for his humility, selfless service, and unwavering commitment to the propagation of Islam and peaceful co-existence.

He prayed for Allah’s mercy upon the late scholar and for his admission into Jannatul Firdaus.

Tinubu also prayed for strength for the family, as well as the government and people of Bauchi State, to bear the loss, while calling on Nigerians to continue to pray for peace and unity in the country.

Responding on behalf of the family, the eldest son of the late cleric, Ibrahim Usman Bauchi, thanked the president for the visit, prayers, and the honour accorded to their father. He also expressed gratitude to Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, for his continued support.

In his remarks, Governor Mohammed thanked the president for honouring the family and Bauchi State, describing the renaming of the institution as a fitting recognition of Sheikh Bauchi’s enduring legacy.

Tinubu was accompanied on the visit by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, among other senior government officials.

The president arrived at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, Bauchi, at about 4:09 p.m., where he was received with a guard of honour by the Nigerian Air Force.

He was welcomed by Governor Mohammed; Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang; the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate; the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar; and the Senator representing Bauchi South, Shehu Buba.

The condolence visit formed part of the president’s engagements to commiserate with the family and followers of the late scholar, whose influence and contributions to Islamic learning spanned decades within and beyond Nigeria.

The renaming of the Federal University of Medical Sciences, Azare, adds to a growing list of tertiary institutions whose identities have been altered under Tinubu’s administration, often to honour prominent Nigerians or reflect historical and regional significance.

One of the earliest was the renaming of the University of Maiduguri to Muhammadu Buhari University, in honour of the late former president.

The Federal University of Education, Kano, was also renamed Yusuf Maitama Sule University of Education, after the late diplomat and elder statesman.

Similarly, the Federal University of Technology, Minna, was renamed Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University of Technology, Minna, to recognise the legacy of Nigeria’s first prime minister.