Tinubu sacks Edun, Dangiwa, elevates Oyedele

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Tinubu sacks Edun, Dangiwa, elevates Oyedele
Wale Edun, former Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy
Mustapha USMAN
Mustapha USMAN

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has approved a minor cabinet reshuffle, removing the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, and the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, from the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The development was disclosed in a press statement on Tuesday, April 21, by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) and signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the SGF, Yomi Odunuga.

According to the statement, Tinubu directed Edun to hand over to Taiwo Oyedele, who has now been elevated from Minister of State to substantive Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy.

Oyedele will now oversee the nation’s finance ministry and coordinate economic policies under the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

In the Housing and Urban Development Ministry, Dangiwa was directed to hand over to the Minister of State pending the confirmation of Muttaqha Rabe Darma (PhD), who has been named ministerial nominee and minister-designate for the ministry.

The statement noted that all handing-over and taking-over processes must be completed on or before the close of business on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

It said the changes were aimed at strengthening cohesion and synergy in governance while improving service delivery, particularly in the economy.

Oyedele’s elevation came weeks after Tinubu appointed him as Minister of State for Finance, replacing Doris Uzoka-Anite.

The president had, on March 3, 2026, forwarded his nomination to the Senate for confirmation after redeploying Uzoka-Anite to the Ministry of Budget and National Planning as Minister of State.

His appointment followed the successful passage of the administration’s tax reform legislations, which he spearheaded as Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms.

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The reforms, considered among the most controversial policies of the Tinubu administration, included the Nigeria Tax Act, the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, and the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Act.

Mustapha Usman is an investigative journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: musman@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

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