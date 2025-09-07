back to top

Customs approves $300 duty-free limit for small imports

News
CPPE kicks against proposed raw material bill, calls for withdrawal
Tincan Island used to illustrate this report. Photo credit: fivestarlogisticsltd
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
NIGERIANS shopping online or returning from trips abroad with small items may soon save money at the ports, as the Nigeria Customs Service Board (NCSB) has approved a De Minimis threshold of $300 for low-value imports.

The decision, reached at the board’s 63rd regular meeting chaired by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, will take effect from Monday, September 8, 2025.

Explaining the new policy, the board stated: “By definition, it is essential to note that the De Minimis threshold is the value below which imported goods are exempted from payment of customs duties and related taxes established by the national legislation.”

It added that the approved $300 limit “aligns with the best global practices that aim to simplify clearance processes for low-value consignments, enhance trade facilitation, and provide clarity for e-commerce stakeholders and travellers.”

The exemption, however, is restricted to four importations per annum per individual. Customs also warned that anyone who attempts to manipulate invoices or evade duty obligations will face penalties.


     

     

    “Noncompliance penalties include forfeiture, arrest, and other sanctions stipulated in the NCS Act, 2023,” the board warned.

    To help with implementation, the Service announced that it will set up “multi-channel helpdesk platforms” to provide guidance for travellers, online shoppers, and stakeholders.

    On disciplinary matters, the board also reacted to viral videos showing misconduct by some officers. Two officers were demoted and ordered to undergo medical re-evaluation, while two others were reinstated after their cases were reviewed.

    “The Board further issued a stern warning to all officers against the abuse of banned substances and other forms of unethical behaviour, stressing that such conduct will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” the statement read.

     

    Author Page

