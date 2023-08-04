25.3 C
Tinubu withdraws Shetty’s nomination as minister, adds Keyamo

Maryam Shetty
Maryam Shetty

PRESIDENT Bola Ahmed Tinubu has written to the Senate to replace a ministerial nominee Maryam Shettima popularly known as Maryam Shetty, from Kano state, with Mairiga Mahmud.

This move may be connected to the backlash that greeted her nomination from some quarters on social media.

The President also added a former minister of state for Labour, Festus Keyamo, to the list of ministerial nominees.

This was disclosed on Friday, August 4, during the Senate resumption of screening of the second batch of ministerial nominees sent to the Senate.

Akpabio had, on Tuesday, August 2, unveiled 19 additional ministerial nominees sent by President Bola Tinubu.

The chief of staff to the President, Femi Gbajamiabila, presented the new ministerial list to the Senate during the plenary session.

Former governors Adegboyega Oyetola, Atiku Bagudu, Bello Matawalle, and Simon Bako Lalong were prominent Nigerians who made it to the new list of nominees.

Others names on the list are Maryam Shetti, Ishak Salako, Tunji Alausa, Tanko Sununu, Ibrahim Geidam, Ahmed Tijani, Bosun Tijjani, Lola Adejo, Shuaibu Aninakar, Zephaniah Jossalo, Tahir Mamman, Aliyu Sabi, Alkali Ahmed, Heineken Lokpobiri and Uba Maigari.

The nomination of Maryam Shetty from Kano State by President Tinubu generated a lot of reactions from Nigerians on social media, particularly Twitter.

While some Nigerians praised President Tinubu for nominating Shetty, others criticised him for nominating her.

    The new nominee Mairiga was the commissioner for higher education in Kano State under former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje during his second term as Governor.

    Keyamo was Minister of State for Labour under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

    The ICIR reported on Thursday that Tinubu nominated former Governor of Zamfara state Bello Matawalle, accused of N70 billion fraud by the EFCC as minister.

    In May 2023, the EFCC revealed that it is investigating Matawalle over alleged N70 billion theft through fraudulent contracts awarded by his administration.

     

