Akpabio unveils Oyetola, Bagudu, Matawalle, Lalong, 15 more ministerial nominees

Nineteen more ministerial nominees have been unveiled by the Senate President, Godwin Akpabio.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajamiabila presented the new batch of ministerial list to the Senate during the plenary session on Wednesday, August 2.

The senate suspended the rules of the chamber to allow the Chief of Staff to enter the Red Chamber. Prior to Gbajabiamila’s arrival, ministerial nominee Lateef Fagbemi from Kwara state stood before the Senators for screening.

Unveiling the list, the senate president, Godwin Akpabio announced an additional 19-man list. Adegboyega Oyetola, Atiku Bagudu, Bello Matawalle, Simon Bako Lalong, were part of the prominent Nigerians who made it to the new batch of nominees.

Others are: Ahmed Tijani, Bosun Tijjani, Maryam Shetti, Ishak Salako, Tunji Alausa, Tanko Sununu, Ibrahim Geidam, Lola Adejo, Shuaibu Aninakar, Tahir Mamman, Aliyu Sabi, Alkali Ahmed, Heineken Lokpobiri, Uba Maigari. Zephaniah Jossalo.

On Monday, July 31, the Senate commenced the screening exercise of the 28-man list of ministerial nominees. The exercise, which has lasted for three days, was to ensure the suitability and competency of those who will occupy positions.

However, The ICIR gathered that some nominees were spared of scrutiny and were instructed to take a bow and leave.

Fourteen out of the 28 were screened on Monday, while nine other nominees underwent their screening on Tuesday. Amongst those screened on Tuesday were former Ebonyi governor and lawmaker representing Ebonyi South, David Umahi (Ebonyi); Former Kaduna governor, Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), and Adebayo Olawale Edun of Ogun state.

Some of those screened at Monday’s plenary include the former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, Abubakar Kyari from Borno State, Nkiruka Onyejeocha (Abia State); Bello Muhammad (Sokoto State), Sani Abubakar Danladi (Taraba State) and Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa State).

Similarly, the remaining five nominees from the first batch, namely Dele Alake (Ekiti), Muhammad Idris (Niger), Ali Pate (Bauchi), Doris Anite Uzoka (Imo), and Lateef Fagbemi SAN (Kwara), were screened during today’s session.

In his appearance, Dele Alake emphasised the need to strengthen social media regulation, urging the National Assembly to amend existing laws to effectively combat the spread of fake and inaccurate information on social media platforms.

While fielding questions from senators, Alake emphasised the need to address the challenges posed by the improper use of social media, warning that social media could plunge the country into confusion if not properly checked.

Gbajamiabila had on Thursday, July 27, presented the list of 28-man ministerial nominees to the Senate President, GodsWill Akpabio.

The ICIR reports that there are 36 states in Nigeria, and the constitution makes it mandatory for the President to appoint at least a minister from each state. Of the 28 names Tinubu listed in the first nomination list, at least eight states were not on the list.