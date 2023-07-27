28.1 C
Tinubu nominates Wike, El-Rufai, Umahi, others as ministers

Marcus FATUNMOLE
Marcus FATUNMOLE
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has nominated 28 persons for screening and confirmation as ministers by the 10th Senate.

Among the nominees are former governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers); David Umahi (Ebonyi); Nasri El-Rufai (Kaduna); and Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa).

Umahi, who completed his two-term of four years each as governor on May 29, is currently a serving senator.

Tinubu sent the list containing the nominees to the Senate through his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Thursday, July 27.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, read the list at the plenary at about 1:30 pm.

The President’s letter, as read by Akpabio, stated: “In compliance with the provisions of Section 147, sub-section two of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999 as amended), I am pleased to forward to the Senate for confirmation the under-listed 28 ministerial nominees.”

The nominees are Abubakar Momoh; Yusuf Maitama Tukur; Ahmad Dangiwa, an architect; Hanatu Musawa, a lawyer; Uche Nnaji; Binta Edu, a doctor; Doris Aniche Ndoka, also a doctor; Umahi; Wike and Badaru.

Others are El-Rufai; Ekperipe Ekpo; Nkiru Onyejiocha; Olubunmi Tunji Ojo; Stella Okotete; Uju Keneddy Ohaneye; Bello Mohammad Goronyo; Dele Alake; Lateef Fagbemi and Muhammad Idris.

The nominees also include Olawale Edu; Waheed Adebayo Adelabu; Imaan Suleiman Ibrahim; Ali Pate, a professor; Joseph Usev, also a professor; Abubakar Kyari; John Enoh; and Sani Abubakar Danladi.

    While noting that the list was not exhaustive as more names would be sent to the National Assembly in due course, Tinubu expressed hope that the nominations would receive expeditious consideration and confirmation by the Senate.

    The 9th Senate amended the Constitution to ensure that a sitting President presents his ministerial nominees to the Senate latest 60 days after taking the Oath of Office.

    The ICIR reports that there are 36 states in Nigeria, and the Constitution makes it mandatory for the President to appoint at least a minister from each state.

    With the 28 nominations Tinubu made, at least eight states are yet to have a minister in the President’s planned cabinet.

    Marcus bears the light, and he beams it everywhere. He's a good governance and decent society advocate. He's the ICIR Reporter of the Year 2022.

