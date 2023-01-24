35 C
TRACE offers prize for investigative reporting on financial crimes

Blessing Otoibhi
THE Trace Foundation is now accepting entries for the 2023 Prize for Investigative Reporting themed ‘Uncovering Commercial Bribery’.

The TRACE Prize for Investigative Reporting recognises journalism that uncovers business-related bribery and financial crime with the goal of increasing commercial transparency and good governance.

Nominees may be print, broadcast or online reporters from any country who have investigated commercial bribery schemes, business activities that create serious conflicts of interest, or similar commercial misconduct. Team entries and multiple submissions per author are permitted. Book-length entries are not accepted.

A panel of independent judges will review the submissions and select up to two winners, who will each receive a cash prize of US$10,000. Reporter(s) will be invited to an award ceremony hosted by TRACE. The judges may also name up to two honorable mentions, who will each receive US$1,000.

Founder and President of TRACE, Alexandra Wrage says, “Every year we receive extraordinary examples of investigative journalism that expose corruption with the goal of advancing accountability and transparency. We look forward to receiving this year’s submissions and honoring the journalists undertaking this important work.”

Application is rolling and submissions will be accepted through January 31. Interested applicants can apply here

 

Blessing Otoibhi
Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

