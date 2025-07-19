Traditional worshippers threaten to sue Ogun govt over late monarch burial rites

TRADITIONAL worshippers also known as Isese under the aegis of the International Council For Ifa Religion (ICIR), has threatened to sue the Ogun State Government and the family of the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Sikiru Adetona, for violating the legal and laid down procedures of burying a traditional ruler in the state.

In a statement signed by its President, Fayemi Fakayode, spokesperson, Ayanladun Fajemisin and the legal representative, Ifasola Opeodu on Saturday July 19 in Ibadan, vowed to challenge the method of the Awujale’s burial.

The ICIR reports that the Awujale passed away on Sunday, July 13, 2025 at the age of 91, and was buried according to Islamic rites on Monday July 13.

The burial which was performed by Islamic clerics has however generated controversy across the land.

Reacting to the way the revered monarch was buried, the ICIR vowed to correct what they termed an anomaly.

The group of Isese worshippers described the manner the Awujale was buried as a departure from the laid down traditional practice of the Yoruba.

According to the ICIR, the last judicial pronouncement over the matter upheld the burial of traditional rulers according to the customs and traditions of the Yoruba people as against that of foreign religions like Islam and Christianity.

The group said after the recent controversy surrounding the burial rites of Awujale in Ogun State, they commended the Osugbo Confraternity of Ijebu-Ode for their exemplary show of courage in the face of adversity, a virtue which they said aligns with their teachings.

“The Islamic clergies as led by the Chief Imam of Ijebu-Ode violated the law of the land and as a result, demonstrated the lawlessness character and nature of their religion.

“This poignant moment reminds us that the gentleness of a lion is not a sign of weakness, but rather a testament to its wisdom and strength.

The Ifa council added that any action contrary to the judgment of the court and the laws of the land would be a disregard for the customs and traditions that have been the cornerstone of their heritage.

It stressed that the burial of the late Kabiyesi was not in consonance with the law of the state, and it is obvious that the burial arrangement contravened Part 8, Section 55, Sub-section ii of the Ogun State Chieftaincy law.

“This issue transcends a mere burial rite; it represents a challenge to the very fabric of our customs and traditions, the actions taken at the event were part of a larger agenda to erode the cultural practices that have defined us for generations and strategic plan towards annihilation of our race by invaders who mischievously naturalized and whose offsprings are now pursuing their fore fathers’ agenda,” ICIR stated.

The group urged the sons and daughters of Ijebu-Ode and the entire Yoruba race to recognize that the institution of Obaship is not only a sacred tradition but also a choice that demands respect for cultural heritage.