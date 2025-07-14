PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu and Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun have reacted to the passing of the Awujale of Ijebu, Sikiru Adetona, who joined his ancestors on Sunday, July 13, at 91.

The monarch died hours after the announcement of the death of his longtime friend and former president, Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, the former president died in a London clinic on Sunday.

In a tribute to the Awujale, Tinubu described the monarch as an iconic and dignified traditional ruler.

He praised the Awujale’s 65-year reign, which he claimed was marked by unwavering duty, honour, and selfless service to his people.

“The passing of Oba Adetona has created a huge vacuum within traditional institutions in Yorubaland and Nigeria as a whole.

“Oba Adetona was a towering ruler who served with grace, dignity, and a firm sense of duty,” the president said.

The president noted that Adetona’s leadership impacted not just Ijebu-Ode but the wider Ijebu community, promoting unity and development across the region.

Tinubu also reflected on his personal relationship with the traditional ruler, describing it as a bond filled with wisdom and strength.

He lauded the late traditional ruler’s enduring legacy in public service and extended his condolences to the royal family, the state governor, the people of Ogun State and the Ijebu community.

Also speaking on the Awujale’s death on Sunday, the state governor said the sad development that coincided with the passing of former President Buhari marked a profound loss not just for Ogun State but for the entire nation.

“Oba Adetona, who ascended the throne in 1960, was a symbol of unity, wisdom, and development. Under his reign, Ijebuland witnessed unparalleled cultural renaissance, infrastructural growth, and economic advancement,” Abiodun said.

According to the governor, the Awujale’s role in elevating the Ojude Oba festival to global recognition, alongside his enduring commitment to education, health, and tradition, would remain a timeless legacy.

The governor described the exit of the foremost traditional ruler as an end to a great era. “Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona was a remarkable royal father who ascended the throne in 1960, marking the beginning of a transformative era for Ijebuland. “Throughout his reign, he was a beacon of unity, cultural preservation, and progressive development. His dedication to the welfare of his people was evident in his efforts to foster educational advancements, healthcare improvements, and economic growth within the state and Nigeria,” Abiodun stated. He added, “Under his guidance, Ijebuland witnessed remarkable strides in infrastructure and community development, establishing itself as a model of progress in Ogun State.” Oba Adetona was born on May 10, 1934, and became the Awujale on April 2, 1960, at 25 years old. He reigned for over 65 years, making him one of the longest-serving traditional rulers in Nigerian history. The late Adetona was born into the royal family of Prince Rufai Adetona Adeleke and Alhaja Ajibabi Adetona. His death came almost a week after the passing of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Owolabi Olakulehin, at the age of 90 The Olubadan died in the early hours of Monday, July 7, when activities marking his 90th birthday celebrations and first anniversary coronation were still ongoing. The late monarch received the staff of office from Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde on July 12, 2024. He was the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland.