The governor described the exit of the foremost traditional ruler as an end to a great era.

“Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona was a remarkable royal father who ascended the throne in 1960, marking the beginning of a transformative era for Ijebuland.

“Throughout his reign, he was a beacon of unity, cultural preservation, and progressive development. His dedication to the welfare of his people was evident in his efforts to foster educational advancements, healthcare improvements, and economic growth within the state and Nigeria,” Abiodun stated.

He added, “Under his guidance, Ijebuland witnessed remarkable strides in infrastructure and community development, establishing itself as a model of progress in Ogun State.”

Oba Adetona was born on May 10, 1934, and became the Awujale on April 2, 1960, at 25 years old.

He reigned for over 65 years, making him one of the longest-serving traditional rulers in Nigerian history.

The late Adetona was born into the royal family of Prince Rufai Adetona Adeleke and Alhaja Ajibabi Adetona.

His death came almost a week after the passing of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Owolabi Olakulehin, at the age of 90

The Olubadan died in the early hours of Monday, July 7, when activities marking his 90th birthday celebrations and first anniversary coronation were still ongoing.

The late monarch received the staff of office from Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde on July 12, 2024. He was the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

 