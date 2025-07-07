Olubadan, Oba Olakulehin passes on at 90

THE Olubadan of Ibadanland, Owolabi Olakulehin, has passed away

at the age of 90.

He died in the early hours of Monday, July 7.

The monarch died when activities marking his 90th birthday celebrations and first anniversary coronation were still ongoing.

Olakulehin received the staff of office from Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde on July 12, 2024. He was the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The late monarch became the Mogaji for the Ige Olakulehin Family of Ita-Baale Olugbode, in Ibadan North-East Local Government Area of Oyo State in 1983.

He was crowned Jagun Balogun of Ibadan in 1986 by the late Oba Asanike. He rose through the ranks and became part of the Olubadan-In-Council in 2006.

Later, in 2016, he was made Balogun of Ibadanland, a position he held for eight years.

Olakulehin was crowned the new Olubadan of Ibadanland after a 38-year journey through the traditional council’s hierarchy.

He started as Jagun Balogun in 1986 and rose through various positions, becoming Balogun in 2016.

Before his crowning, Olakulehin had a distinguished military career, retiring as a major in 1979.

He also had a successful entrepreneurial career, founding several businesses, including a building contracting company and a printing press. He also ventured into politics, serving as a member of the House of Representatives in 1992.

Despite controversies surrounding his emergence due to his age, Olakulehin remained focused and led the traditional council in Ibadanland for almost a year.

He died just 15 months after becoming the Olubadan.