Transcorp Hilton is the costliest of its franchise in Africa, other multinational hotels are not

The ICIR gathered rates for eight Hilton hotels in Africa and found that the average cost of staying in Nigeria’s Hilton brand was $1033.09, the costliest on average.

The room with the least rate in the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, was $225.23, and the costliest was an Executive Presidential Suite that went for $1840.95.

The ICIR spoke to a customer of the Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Nigeria, an American, who declined to identify himself. He said the cost is higher in Nigeria than in the United States, but he patronised Hilton because of security.

Though he had not been to the Hiltons in other African countries, he said it is a franchise he always patronizes.

“It is worth the money.”

Not so favourable reviews on cost left on Tripadvisor

Complaints about the high cost of hotel rooms in Transcorp Hilton, alongside other customer dissatisfaction, were prevalent in the reviews dropped on Tripadvisor’s review panel.

The complaints were made especially during the period under the management of former General manager, Etienne Gailliez.

Many of these complaints, like the one from Chris M, who said in 2016, that “it is horrendously expensive with one of the lowest value to cost quotient of any hotel I have stayed in anywhere in the world,” were responded to by Mr Etienne who informed them on a plan to carry out a major renovation on the “old hotel.”

Some renovations have been completed since then, but the recent experience of customers that were expressed on Tripadvisor has been a mixture of four to five-star commendations from some customers.

For others, their reviews highlighted disappointment in the services offered in the hotel and nagging over not-getting value for money.

When Transcorp Hilton was contacted for a response on the matter, they gave no official statement.

But, a source in the hotel commented that the high cost of lodging in Transcorp Hilton was determined by the economic forces at work in Nigeria, just as the other Hiltons in other countries in Africa are.

He said the reason behind the decision to set the rates for the rooms and suites in the hotel is a business matter, which would not be divulged.

“It is sensitive information for a business,” he stated.

There are, however, other multinational hotels in Africa that charge lower room rates than they do in other countries.

Cheks by The ICIR shows that Sheraton hotel, Radisson Blu hotel and Southern Sun hotel have a chain of hotels and resorts across Africa.

Sheraton Hotel is owned by Marriot International, Radisson hotels own Radisson Blu, Southern Sun hotel is owned by Tsogo Sun and Transcorp Hilton hotel is owned by the Hilton group.

The ICIR examines Sheraton brands in 11 African countries, including Nigeria.

The average cost of getting a room in Nigeria’s Abuja location was $246.5, one of the cheapest in the continent after Tunisia and Tanzania that charges $236.16 and $160, respectively.

For the Radisson Blu hotels, 10 African countries were looked at, and the average cost of getting a room in Nigeria was $262.84.

It was also one of the cheapest, after Ethiopia, Algeria, Egypt and South Africa that charge $246.5, $161.215, $149.4 and $138.945, respectively.

Southern Sun hotel operates in five African countries and the room-rate of Southern Sun Nigeria is $185.5 as against Tsogo Sun in South Africa valued at $141.8.

In Africa, there are luxury multinational hotels. According to statistics from Lagos-based consultant firm W Hospitality Group, Africa has 447 hotels and a total room count of 81,999, and the top owners are multinationals as of 2021.

Flexible pricing

The cost of lodging in a hotel room is very nuanced, and the same is for luxury multinationals.

There is a daily booking rate, with several packages for each hotel, including membership price slashes and discounts upon subscription to whichever deal the customer is presented.

However, the rates (that is, the amount payable to get a room) in the hotels acknowledged in this report were chosen after they were filtered to “standard or flexible, non-member rates.”

For Sheraton hotel, the filter of “standard rates for room” was used, and in Hilton hotels, the rates chosen are labelled “flexible rates – without discounts,” but were with taxes.

Likewise, in Southern Sun hotels, the rates displayed included taxes.

For each hotel in this report, the rates of the least and costliest rooms were gathered from their official websites.

To get a ranking, an average rate was derived from the rate of the available rooms in each hotel (in their respective country).

Hotel rooms have fluid rates. The cost for each day usually differs from the next, and this report used the rate on the actual day of the research, giving no room to future booking rates.

The only exception to this would be having completely booked rooms in the present, making it inevitable but to utilize the rates of days in the future.

The rates for the Sheraton hotels in this report were gathered from July 28 to July 29, while those of Radisson Blu hotels were gotten from July 29 to August 10.

The rates for the rooms in Southern Sun Hotels were gotten on August 10, while the rates for the rooms in Hilton Hotels were gotten on August 11.

The Hilton group have been making inroads into the top markets of Africa.

While talking about Hilton’s 2021 deal flow being better than 2020, Andrew McLachlan, the Managing Director (of) Development, Sub-Saharan Africa at Hilton, remarked that “Africa is a resilient market, and there are still opportunities out there.”

“More conversions, adapted reuse and reflagging than in previous years, in addition to new-build, which is taking a view that by 2024 the market should have recovered,” he continued.

After the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions of 2020, the hospitality business is recovering, and the growth in Nigeria is seen in her taking second place (only behind Egypt), among the top 10 countries by the number of rooms in their pipeline, with a total of 62 hotels, 9,032 rooms and an average size of 146.

