Transport fare conundrum: Between broken promises and the law

A REPORT recently trended on social media whereby a young woman, Jennifer, was reportedly fined ₦450,000 by a Magistrate Court for collecting ₦30,000 as transport fare from a man named Emmanuel but refused to show up at his house.

It started like a typical online gist; the type that is meant to amuse and outrage Nigerians.

According to the viral report, Jennifer was dragged before a Magistrate Court after allegedly collecting ₦30,000 as transport fare from a Emmanuel, who expected her to visit him.

Jennifer allegedly did not show up and cut off all communication with Emmanuel.

In a dramatic twist, the court reportedly found her guilty of obtaining money under false pretences and ordered her to pay ₦450,000 in damages, a fee fifteen times the amount she had allegedly collected.

The story forced a national debate, making Nigerians ask if relly transport fare can become a legal matter.

Public reactions

On social media, especially X, Nigerians have taken the Jennifer matter as both a joke and a cautionary tale.

A former senator, Shehu Sani, commenting on the matter, tweeted, “Jailing ladies for collecting transport fare and failing to ‘show up’ is weird. Show up’ for what; is it a concert?”, he asked.

An X user, @Mr_DaveChigozie, joked, “If you collect transport for an agreed plan, deliver your pooling unit. Don’t collect money from a guy and feel you can disappear with his money.”

Read Also:

Another X user, @TheHappyMan, applied a mathematical technique to explain the matter.

“Ask yourself first, collect transport fare for what? X = what transport fare was collected for. If you find X, you find what showing up was for,” he posted.

But underneath the jokes and laughter lies a serious conversation because in a country where fraud like romance scams and fake promises is rampant, stories like this force people to ask whether everyday betrayals should be taken more seriously.

A story that resonates

What made this story spread fast is that it touches on a deeply familiar Nigerian reality. The “T-Fare” syndrome among Nigerians, where men/boys send money to women/girls to facilitate a visit. The culture has long been the subject of online jokes and relationship disputes.

Some women see it as a courtesy or a necessary incentive, while some men see it as an investment with the expectation of face-to-face intimacy.

But when anticipation meets reality, what happens? Another critical question to ask is, can romance become fraud?

Legal intervention

To answer the questions, The ICIR turned to two lawyers, Moshood Ibrahim and Marvellous Ini-Obong Monday, to seek answers

“The law doesn’t joke with dishonesty; if someone collects money under false pretence, such as promising to come visit but never intending to, then it may amount to fraud under Section 1 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act,” Ibrahim explained.

That means Emmanuel or anyone else in his shoes could theoretically drag the offender before a court. “It’s obtaining by false pretence, and it is punishable,” Ibrahim said.

The legal practitioner also warned that, though the law allows it, the reality of Nigerian courts, filled with cases of corruption, armed robbery, and other crimes, makes it unlikely that a magistrate would want to spend much time on “transport fare issues.”

As for Monday, he argued that the “transport fare” scenario is unlikely to constitute a legally binding case, except that fraud can be proven. He stressed that casual social arrangements, such as a promise to visit, do not automatically translate into enforceable contracts.

According to him, while a victim could seek a refund of money if fraudulent intent is established, damages for breach of contract would not ordinarily apply since the arrangement lacks contractual elements like consideration.

Promises and the law

Still, the Jennifer-Emmanuel saga opens up a lot of questions. It brings about drawing similarities to other promises that are made, broken, and left to die.

Consider the following scenarios: A man who promises marriage but backs out at the last moment; a lover who invests heavily in a partner’s education or business, only to be dumped for someone else, a landlord who promises to fix a leaking roof but never lifts a finger, and an employer who dangles a promotion or salary increase but never delivers.

Are all these promises justiceable in court?

According to Ibrahim, a breach of promise to marry is actionable under Nigerian law. He cited Ezeanah v. Atta (2004), where the Supreme Court held that a broken engagement, under certain conditions, could warrant compensation.

He added that promises that involve money, property, or enforceable duties can also be litigated upon. If a service provider collects payment but fails to deliver, the case lacks ambiguity.

Ibrahim said if friends pool money together for a joint business and one absconds with the funds, the courts can intervene. Even children can sue parents for neglect under Section 14(2) of the Child Rights Act.

Promises and obligations

According to Ibrahim, not all promises can stand in court. For instance, if someone promises to ‘dash‘ (give) another person money and later fails, it is a mere gift, not a contract. He said no matter how disappointed the expectant receiver feels, the law won’t help.

Similarly, spending on a lover by paying tuition, buying a car, or setting up a business in hopes of marriage is a risky bet unless there is a firm promise by evidence to wed before the offer of the gifts or assistance. Without that, the courts may dismiss it as a private arrangement.

This, Ibrahim argued, is where emotion and law separates. “The law deals with evidence, contracts, and obligations. Heartbreak and disappointment alone are not actionable,” he stated.

On his part, Monday submitted that breach of promise to marry is legally enforceable, provided there was an unambiguous promise backed by concrete preparations. “Sponsorship of education with the mere “hope” of marriage is not enforceable unless backed by a written agreement. “A child cannot directly sue a parent, though the Child Rights Act imposes obligations on parents, with the state intervening in cases of neglect. “An employer’s failure to honour promotion or salary promises can only be challenged if they formed part of a formal contract. “Tenants can sue landlords who fail to make promised repairs, while service providers who default can also face lawsuits. “Money paid to secure jobs cannot be recovered because such contracts are illegal and contrary to public policy. “In romantic relationships, money or property given is generally treated as a gift, unless it can be proven that it was a loan or based on a binding agreement.”

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

While Ibrahim took a stricter interpretation, leaning on statutory provisions, Monday emphasised the difference between enforceable contracts and casual social promises. Both, however, agreed that promises involving illegality, such as job racketeering, cannot be enforced by Nigerian courts.

Between story and reality

The reason the story refuses to die is that it mirrors a bigger truth: Nigerians live in a society where trust is fragile, and broken promises often cost money, time, or dignity. Whether in romance, business, or governance, people are wary of being taken for a ride.

Jennifer and Emmanuel may never have stood before a magistrate. The fine may be fictional. But the story is symbolic because it is about the everyday betrayals that Nigerians endure and the thin line between misconduct and crime.

To many, the Jennifer saga is not all about transport fare but more about the timeless clash between expectation and reality, affection and obligation, and love and law.