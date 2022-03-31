30.4 C
Abuja

Tribunal stops Multichoice’s bid to increase DStv, GOtv subscription rates

News
Harrison Edeh
DSTV Nigeria subscribers
MultiChoice, owners of DSTV
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal sitting in Abuja has restrained MultiChoice Nigeria Limited from increasing its subscription rates from April 1, 2022.

The three-member tribunal presided over by Thomas Okosun gave the order following an ex-parte motion moved by Festus Onifade, a legal practitioner, on behalf of himself and the Coalition of Nigeria Consumers.

Other members of the tribunal include Sola Salako Ajulo and Ibrahim EL-Yakubu.

The tribunal derived its powers from the recently gazetted Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, (FCCPC) which seeks to correct any form of arbitrariness and monopoly in business activities.

In the suit marked CCPT/OP/1/2022, MultiChoice Nigeria Limited and FCCPC were 1st and 2nd respondents respectively.

The applicants had prayed for “an order of interim injunction restraining the 1st defendant/respondent, either by itself, agents, representatives, officers or privies, howsoever described, from carrying out the impending increase in tariffs and cost of its products and services intended to take effect from 1st April, 2022, until the hearing and determination of the motion on notice already filed before this tribunal”.

In its ruling, the tribunal held that “the 1st defendant/respondent (MultiChoice) is hereby restrained, either by itself, agents, representatives, officers or privies, howsoever described, from carrying out the impending increase in tariffs and cost of its products and services intended to take effect from 1st April, 2022 until the hearing and determination of the motion on notice”.

- Advertisement -

MultiChoice was also mandated to maintain the status quo pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

The matter was adjourned to April 11 for hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

[email protected]
- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Environment

Traders count losses as fire razes Karmo market in Abuja

MANY traders in the popular Karmo market in Abuja are counting losses after fire...
News

2023: Lai Mohammed directs NBC to clampdown on inciting messages

MINISTER of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed has directed the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC)...
Featured News

Police rescue app gets 10,122 fake alerts in four days after launch

THE Nigerian Police Force (NPF) on Wednesday announced that its Rescue Me App has...
Business and Economy

Airline operators lock horns with Sirika over multiple entry

AIRLINE operators, under the umbrella of the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), have disagreed...
News

Number of poor Nigerians to increase to 95 million in 2022 — Report

THE World Bank has said the number of poor Nigerians is expected to increase...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

CAF official dies at Abuja stadium after Nigeria-Ghana match

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Victims of Abuja- Kaduna train attack

Nigerian man awaiting sentence dies in London cell

Ebonyi: Consultants resignations hit teaching hospital amidst multimillion naira intervention projects

Nigeria’s crude oil stolen, sabotaged in five years will construct 138 PHCs for each...

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleTraders count losses as fire razes Karmo market in Abuja

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.