Tribunal stops Multichoice’s bid to increase DStv, GOtv subscription rates

THE Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal sitting in Abuja has restrained MultiChoice Nigeria Limited from increasing its subscription rates from April 1, 2022.

The three-member tribunal presided over by Thomas Okosun gave the order following an ex-parte motion moved by Festus Onifade, a legal practitioner, on behalf of himself and the Coalition of Nigeria Consumers.

Other members of the tribunal include Sola Salako Ajulo and Ibrahim EL-Yakubu.

The tribunal derived its powers from the recently gazetted Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, (FCCPC) which seeks to correct any form of arbitrariness and monopoly in business activities.

In the suit marked CCPT/OP/1/2022, MultiChoice Nigeria Limited and FCCPC were 1st and 2nd respondents respectively.

The applicants had prayed for “an order of interim injunction restraining the 1st defendant/respondent, either by itself, agents, representatives, officers or privies, howsoever described, from carrying out the impending increase in tariffs and cost of its products and services intended to take effect from 1st April, 2022, until the hearing and determination of the motion on notice already filed before this tribunal”.

In its ruling, the tribunal held that “the 1st defendant/respondent (MultiChoice) is hereby restrained, either by itself, agents, representatives, officers or privies, howsoever described, from carrying out the impending increase in tariffs and cost of its products and services intended to take effect from 1st April, 2022 until the hearing and determination of the motion on notice”.

MultiChoice was also mandated to maintain the status quo pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

The matter was adjourned to April 11 for hearing and determination of the motion on notice.