Troops, CJTF kill 6 ISWAP terrorists in Borno State

This was contained in a statement by the Director of Army Public Relations Onyema Nwachukwu on Wednesday.

He said four of the terrorists solely killed by troops on Wednesday in a gun duel were on espionage along Damboa-Bulabulin- Maiduguri Road.

He said after the exploration, the troops recovered from the terrorists four AK 47 rifles and four magazines, each loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62mm (special) ammunition.

Similarly, two other ISWAP terrorists were killed in a joint operation of troops of 195 Battalion, Sector 1 OPHK and members of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) at Dusman-Muna Garage in Borno State.

He also said troops captured and destroyed an ISWAP logistics vehicle conveying assorted goods and contraband items belonging to members of the terrorist group.

According to him, two bags of hemp (Cannabis Sativa), two bags of detergent, 120 packets of mosquito coils, l2 mosquito nets and five textile materials were recovered from the logistics vehicle.

Other items recovered were two bicycles, two bags of beans, a bag of corn, and some fish.

He commended the troops for their operational exploits, urging them to maintain the aggressive posture to root out the terrorists from their enclaves decisively.

