Troops kill 59 terrorists, recover oil worth N388m in 11 days

AMID the high level of insecurity in the country, the military high command said troops of the Nigerian Army killed 59 terrorists across the six geopolitical zones between July 17 and July 28.

The troops also recovered oil worth N388 million from oil thieves within the period under review.

A statement released on Friday, July 28, by the Director, Defence Media Operations Edward Buba, disclosed that a total of 137 criminals were arrested in separate operations conducted within the period.

According to Buba, the troops seized 68 weapons and 1,364 ammunition from criminals.

The statement read, “The Armed Forces of Nigeria is engaged in several operations across the six geopolitical zones to tackle the security challenges confronting the nation. As of July 28, 2023, the military has neutralised 59 terrorists and arrested a total number of 88 criminals, 10 kidnappers, 20 gunmen and 19 suspected oil thieves. Troops have also rescued 88 kidnapped hostages.

“In the course of operations across the country troops recovered a total number of 68 weapons and 1,364 ammunition. Troops recovered 26 AK47 rifles, one GPMG, 1 AKMS rifle, one FN rifle, four pump action, five pistols, and 19 Dane guns.

“Also recovered are 1,083 rounds of 7.62mm special, 228 rounds 7.62mm NATO, 14 rounds 5.56 x 45mm, 15 fully loaded AK47 magazines, nine rounds of 9mm ammo, the sum of N41,915.00 only and CFA49,000.”

Nigeria has experienced a wave of violent attacks since the general elections, particularly in Benue, Nasarawa, Plateau, and some southeastern states where a faction of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been enforcing sit-at-home orders.

In Benue State, The ICIR has done extensive reports on how communities were attacked, resulting in several persons being killed. Some of the communities have been deserted as a result of insecurity.

In April, four communities of Entekpa ward – Umogidi, Upu, Olakpoga and Iwili— in Otukpo local government area were attacked by militias with sophisticated weapons, leading to deaths of at least 46 persons.

The attacks on these communities on April 5 was just one of many that have occurred in recent times across the Idoma ‘nation’ and Benue State as a whole.

In Benue State, communal clashes are also contributing to the insecurity situation. The ICIR reported on a fatal crisis that escalated at an electric isolation point between youths of Obi and Otukpo LGAs after the Jos Electricity Distribution (JED) Plc failed to restore power. This clash led to the death of few persons while over 300 houses were destroyed.

Also, in Nasarawa State, some communities were attacked by suspected herders on May 11, leaving 40 persons dead and several displaced. Among the casualties of the attack were five children and three adults burnt alive in their homes, and others slaughtered while fleeing the crisis.

Meanwhile, those who survived, mainly farmers, fled to neighbouring communities after having their relations killed and their means of livelihood destroyed by the tragedy.

The enforcement of sit-at-home in the South-East states has caused several hardships as individuals who ventured out to attend to business or other engagements were attacked. Lives were lost, and properties were destroyed.

A report published by The ICIR in January ahead of the 2023 general elections highlighted the high level of insecurity in the South-East.

While there was a temporary improvement during and after the elections, the security situation worsened again after a faction of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) led by Simon Ekpa imposed a one-week sit-at-home order from July 3 to July 10 to demand the release of the group’s leader Nnamdi Kanu.