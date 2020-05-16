Troops neutralise 27 armed bandits along Katsina-Zamfara border in air attack

THE Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI said it has inflicted damages on armed bandits in a coordinated air attack dwellings along the Nahuta-Doumborou corridor on the border between Katsina and Zamfara states.

The operation was executed yesterday, sequel to credible intelligence reports indicating that a notorious armed bandit leader and his followers were harboured in a cluster of huts near a high ground in the area.

According to a tweet by the defence headquarters, the Air Component dispatched a Nigerian Air Force attack helicopter as well as a ground attack aircraft to engage the location.

Several of the armed bandits were seen along with a large number of rustled cattle.

The attack aircraft took turns in engaging the area, neutralising some of the bandits while few escaped with injuries.

Human Intelligence (HUMINT) sources later confirmed that no fewer than 27 bandits were neutralised as a result of the attack.

The Armed Forces of Nigeria however, encouraged the general public to continue providing useful information that would facilitate its operations to restore peace and security to all affected parts of the country.