Trophy Husband: Silence on sexual violence pushing victims to death – Otive-Igbuzor

Ijeoma OPARA
Ijeoma OPARA
Launch of the books 'The Travails of Omotejomo' and 'Trophy Husband'

NIGERIAN author Ejiro Otive-Igbuzor has urged parents and guardians to be more involved in sexual orientation, saying the silence on sexual violence is resulting in death for victims.

Otive-Igbuzor made the appeal at the launch of two of her books: The Travails of Omotejomo and Trophy Husband, on Saturday, June 24, in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“The books were written to achieve some purposes; first of all, to break the silence around sexuality. That silence has driven many girls and women to their graves.

“The problem with boys is that they get abused, but they don’t complain because they are ashamed, and because the society expects men to be strong. And so when a man is facing gender-based violence, they tend to hide it, and many have died silently,” she said.

Otive-Igbuzor also condemned the undervaluing of female children and forced child marriage, which she said were issues addressed by the books.

A former director of political parties and liaison office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Regina Omo-Agege, who was the chairperson of the occasion, saw the books as a reflection of the Nigerian society.

The Travails of Omotejomo is more than just a story. It is a powerful mirror reflecting the realities faced by many individuals, particularly women who endure the consequences of a society steeped in gender inequality.

“Through the eloquent prose of the author, we are reminded of the importance of raising our voices and fighting for a world where everyone is treated with dignity and respect,” Omo-Agege said.

The Travails of Omotejomo was reviewed by the chief executive officer (CEO), ElsieWrite, Elsie Oghenekaro, who described it as a gender manual and a guide for better treatment of the girl-child.

The CEO of Profiles and Biographies, Kammonke Abam, reviewed Trophy Husband, which he described as a guide for the society.

    “Trophy Husband is a story that vividly captures the practice of wife material, which is prevalent in most parts of Nigeria and is made worse by the mentality of marrying an abroad husband.

    “This puts a lot of pressure on our young African girls to be culturally and marriageably correct. The author has brilliantly used mirth, humour, and drama to bring to fore the perennial problem of sexual harassment, sex trafficking, competing for men’s attention, and being silenced and browbeaten by both conventional cultural expectations and gendered constructions,” Abam said.

    He pointed out that sexual abuse was a prevalent issue that left many survivors without the courage to speak about their experiences, adding that the book could serve as a guide.

    Abam recommended that the book be sent to ministries of Education in the country for adoption due to the moral, cultural and religious lessons infused by the author, which he said would be beneficial to students.

    Ijeoma OPARA
    Author Page

    Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via [email protected] or @ije_le on Twitter.

