Lagos records 8,692 cases of domestic, sexual violence in one year

LAGOS State Government said it recorded 8,692 cases of domestic and sexual violence between August 2024 and July 2025.

The state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro, a senior advocate, disclosed this on Friday, August 29.

Speaking at an event at Alausa, Ikeja, the state capital, to mark Domestic and Sexual Violence Awareness month, commemorated yearly every September, Pedro said domestic violence accounted for 3,685 cases, making it the most reported issue during the period.

The commissioner, who was represented by the State Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Hameed Oyenuga, also noted that the youngest survivor in the year under review was 18 months old, while the oldest was 79 years old, which he said highlighted the fact that abuse cut across age groups.

He, however, stressed that the state government’s goal was to achieve a zero-tolerance policy toward sexual and gender-based violence.

Pedro stated that the state secured over 140 convictions and issued six restraining orders within the period.

According to him, the breakdown of the figures shows 243 cases of defilement, 244 cases of child abuse and physical assault, 99 cases of rape, 48 cases of sexual harassment, and 25 cases of sexual assault by penetration.

He added that there were 726 family-related disputes, 41 cases of cyber harassment, and 32 cases of threats to life.

The commissioner explained further that 3,090 children exposed to domestic violence received counselling, with their ages ranging from 18 months to 79 years.

He noted that 146 survivors received free legal representation. All survivors of sexual assault accessed free medical care, and 30 people were accommodated by the government.

Pedro said the state government offered rehabilitation services to victims, noting that 1,487 survivors and 249 offenders received therapy, while 13 people with disabilities were given specialised assistance.

On a local government basis, Pedro said Alimosho, Eti-Osa, Ikorodu, Kosofe, and Oshodi-Isolo recorded the highest number of adult-related cases, while Ikorodu, Kosofe, Badagry, Alimosho, and Oshodi-Isolo topped the list for child-related cases.

In 2023, The ICIR reported that the Lagos State Government launched a programme to address underlying causes of domestic violence.

Since its launch, the programme has supported sexual and domestic violence victims. It has also enabled the government to obtain more information on domestic and sexual violence in the state, while offended are apprehended and made to face the law.